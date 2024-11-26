29.2 C
NUJ Bayelsa audit committee starts work, seeks chapel cooperation

by Editor039

 

To write chapels ahead of physical exercise

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Membership Audit Committee of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, held its inaugural meeting as it prepares to begin its assignment.

The meeting, which took place at the state media complex along Azikoro road in Yenagoa, was presided over by the committee’s chairperson, Mrs. Joy Ifidi Okah. She urged members to dedicate themselves to the task ahead and give their best efforts in order to successfully complete the assignment.

The committee agreed that the leadership of the various chapels would be officially contacted in writing before any physical visitations are made.

The committee also appealed for the cooperation of all chapel leadership and members to ensure the successful execution of its mandate.

The NUJ Bayelsa Membership Audit committee, which was inaugurated by the newly sworn-in chairman of the state Council, Comrade Tonye Yemoleigha, has been given four weeks to submit its report. The committee’s members include Mrs. Joy Ifidi Okah as Chairperson and Mr. Bassey Willie as Secretary.

