NOVA Bank achieves global cybersecurity milestone with ISO 27032 certification:

NOVA Bank has achieved a major milestone in its commitment to safeguarding customer data and digital operations by attaining the globally recognized ISO 27032 cybersecurity standard certification.

This significant achievement positions NOVA Bank among the elite financial institutions in Nigeria with such a distinction.

The ISO 27032 certification focuses on fortifying cybersecurity measures, ensuring robust protection for data, systems, and online transactions amid an ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. In addition to this achievement, NOVA Bank is already certified in ISO 27001 for Information Security Management and BCMS 22301 for Business Continuity Management, further underscoring its dedication to operational excellence and security.

Speaking on the achievement, Acting Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NOVA Bank, Mrs. Chinwe Iloghalu, described the certification as a pivotal moment for the Bank and its customers.

She said, “This certification underscores NOVA Bank’s unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest global standards in cybersecurity.

“As we continue to innovate with customer-centric retail products, cybersecurity remains at the heart of our operations. Our customers can rest assured that their data and transactions are protected by some of the most advanced security frameworks in the industry.

“Trust is built on security, and NOVA is committed to providing a secure, reliable, and innovative banking experience,” Mrs Iloghalu stated.

The Bank’s Executive Director for Operations and Information Technology, Dr. David Isavwe, who also serves as the President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Information Security Society of Africa, Nigeria (ISSAN), emphasized the broader implications of the certification.

“The ISO 27032 certification highlights NOVA Bank’s proactive approach to addressing cybersecurity challenges. It demonstrates our readiness to protect against evolving threats and our ability to adapt to the dynamic landscape of digital banking.

“This certification reinforces our commitment to delivering secure and uninterrupted services to our valued customers,” Dr. Isavwe remarked.

This milestone aligns with NOVA Bank’s overarching strategy of integrating cutting-edge technology with its trademarked Phygital model—seamlessly blending physical and digital banking experiences, while maintaining an unwavering focus on customer trust and satisfaction.

As the bank prepares to launch a series of innovative retail banking products, this certification highlights its dedication to prioritizing cybersecurity, ensuring a secure and seamless banking experience for all its customers.