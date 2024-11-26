NNPC Ltd Reaffirms Progress on Port Harcourt Refinery and Addresses Misleading Claims

The Board and Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) express heartfelt appreciation to Nigerians for their support and excitement over the safe and successful restart of the 60,000 barrels-per-day Old Port Harcourt Refinery. This achievement marks a significant step forward after years of operational challenges and underperformance.

We are, however, aware of unfounded claims by certain individuals suggesting that the refinery is not producing products. For clarity, the Old Port Harcourt Refinery is currently operating at 70% of its installed capacity, with plans to ramp up to 90%. The refinery is producing the following daily outputs:

Straight-Run Gasoline (Naphtha): Blended into 1.4 million liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS or petrol)

Kerosene: 900,000 liters

Automotive Gas Oil (AGO or Diesel): 1.5 million liters

Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO): 2.1 million liters

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG): Additional volumes

It is worth noting that the refinery incorporates crack C5, a blending component from our sister company, Indorama Petrochemicals (formerly Eleme Petrochemicals), to produce gasoline that meets required specifications. Blending is a standard practice in refineries globally, as no single unit can produce gasoline that fully complies with any country’s standards without such processes.

Additionally, we have made substantial progress on the new Port Harcourt Refinery, which will begin operations soon without prior announcements.

We urge Nigerians to focus on the remarkable achievements being realized under the able and progressive leadership of President Bola Tinubu and to support efforts aimed at delivering more dividends to the nation. Malicious attacks on clear progress only undermine the significant strides made by NNPC Ltd and the country.

Let us move forward together in building a stronger and more self-sufficient energy sector.