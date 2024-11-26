29.2 C
NNPC Ltd Delivers Port Harcourt Refinery…As Plant Begins Truck-out of Products

by Editor051

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. has fulfilled its pledge of re-streaming the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), signaling the commencement of crude oil processing from the plant and delivery of petroleum products into the market.

On Tuesday, trucks began loading petroleum products which include Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel and Household Kerosene (HHK) or Kerosene, while other product slates will be dispatched as well.

Speaking during a brief ceremony to mark the commencement of products loading at the Refinery on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the Group CEO, Mr. Mele Kyari described the commencement of the loadout activities as a monumental achievement for Nigeria which signifies a new era of energy independence and economic growth for the country.

The GCEO particularly thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support and understanding towards the rehabilitation project and for his persistence to ensure energy security for the country.

Kyari also expressed deep appreciation to the NNPC Ltd Board of Directors and the entire staff for their support and commitment, which crystallized into the streaming of the refinery. He also commended the contractors for doing a great job in ensuring that the refinery is delivered despite all challenges.

The GCEO further thanked Nigerians for their patience and for the legitimate expectations on the Company to deliver on the other refineries.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr. Farouk Ahmed congratulated the NNPC Ltd for the milestone and assured of his agency’s continued support towards the completion of rehabilitation work at the other refineries.

 

The PHRC rehabilitation project, is an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation & Commissioning (EPCIC) project that is aimed at restoring the refinery to full functionality and renewal. It has achieved over 16 million manhours with zero Loss Time Injury (LTI).

