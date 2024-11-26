NGO screens 300 children for HIV, hepatitis in Ikoyi

29.2 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Health

by Peter Anayo035

Hon. Derin Phillips.

 

A Non-Governmental Organisation, The Caise Foundation, has embarked on a medical outreach programme for children which has led to the detection and treatment of HIV, typhoid, and hepatitis, among others.

The medical outreach has successfully screened no fewer than 300 children in the Ikoyi area of Lagos recently.

The medical outreach programme, which is being implemented in partnership with healthcare professionals and organisations, includes free medical screening, diagnosis, and treatment of various health conditions, as well as health education and counseling.

The programme has been well-received by the community, with many parents expressing gratitude for the free medical services and health education provided to their children.

Speaking at the event, the convener of the foundation, Hon Derin Phillips, said the initiative was borne out of the realization that many people, especially children, die from treatable diseases due to lack of access to medical care.

Phillips, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, LSSPC noted that the foundation’s focus on children was strategic, as early detection and treatment of diseases could help prevent long-term complications and improve their quality of life.

He urged the government and other organisations to support initiatives that promote early detection and treatment of diseases, particularly among children.

He said, “We are committed to supporting the health and well-being of children in Lagos State, and we believe that early detection and treatment of diseases is critical to achieving this goal.

“The whole point is getting kids as they are young so that whatever issues they are having can be detected at this young age and treated. The multiplier effect of it, you know, detecting things that they might not be able to avoid, treating illnesses that they may not be able to avoid. And doing that at a young age would help build the future of this country.

“In these areas, we are focusing on the underprivileged, people who might not be able to afford these programmes. As I said, we’ve gone around the whole of Lagos, and we are just reaching out in our capacity. And the whole concept is if everyone does things they can in their capacity, we will have a better society,” Phillips added.

Meanwhile, one of the health educators involved in the programme, Olawunmi Leji-Tewe, emphasized the importance of early detection and treatment of diseases, particularly among children.

“Knowing your status early is very important, and that’s why we are here to educate the children and their parents on the importance of regular medical check-ups and screenings,” she said.

 

