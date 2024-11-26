NGO Organizes One Day Training On Modern Oil Palm Farming Implements, Calls For Financial Support From Gov. Umo Eno.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo

Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) Foundation has held a one day training workshop on the proper use of modern machines for Oil Palm farmers in Akwa Ibom State. The training which drew participants across the state took place at WOCLIF foundation oil palm plantation in Mbioto 1, owned by Mrs Uduak Umoh in Etinan local government area..

Setting the tone for the long awaited training which took place Thursday, attended by so many trainees including oil palm plantation owners, administrative managers and other sundry stakeholders who defied the African time syndrome to attend the event as early as 9.00 am in the morning, Mrs Bernadette John Ekanem commended the Golden Governor for the steps he has taken to make agriculture the mainstay of the state economy. She therefore appealed to His Excellency Pastor (Dr.) Umo Bassey Eno to come to the aid of oil Palm farmers in Akwa Ibom State by providing them with grant to enable them buy fertilizers and other inputs.

Mrs Ekanem who is the NGO Farm Service Provider in charge of Akwa Ibom State, Bayelsa state and Cross River state, hailed the governor on his ARISE blueprint agenda which begins with “A” standing for agriculture, describing him as a farmer friendly governor.

She opined that a grant to oil palm farmers in the state, like is being done in other states like Edo, will make Akwa Ibom State able to diversify her economy back to agriculture which had been the mainstay of our economy before the advent of crude oil.

Madam Ekanem who emerged Chairman of Akwa Ibom State chapter of National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN) in a keenly contested election about a fortnight ago, noted that Akwa Ibom State could be great again if government of the day can throw its weight behind the oil palm growers by giving them the needed financial backing to buy inputs such as 12: 12: 17: 2 mgo and Urea MOP fertilizers which are very scarce in the state and also very expensive.

“We call on our dear Governor who really likes agriculture to at least provide this incentive to farmers as price is so exorbitant.

Or, if there’s a way to bring down the price for farmers to buy it will go a long way and will be very nice.”

The NPPAN State chairman recalled that Malaysia who is now number one world producer of palm oil came to Ibesit in Oruk Anam some years back to get the palm seedlings, saying before then Nigeria was world largest palm oil producer but now is nowhere.

She promised that if oil palm farmers in Akwa Ibom State could be well funded by government, NPPAN under her watch can make Nigeria to regain her lost glory. Mrs. Ekanem joined myriad of sympathizers to condole His Excellency Pastor Dr Umo Eno over the death of his beloved wife, late Pastor Patience Umo Eno whose remains are to be buried this week end. She believed her soul will rest in perfect peace in the bossom of our Lord because within the brief period of being the first lady in the state, she brought succour to so many families through her pet project, GIFA -Golden Initiatives For All.

Bopin c was represented by Nigerian Impact Manager, David Adeiza who spoke extensively on the benefits of donated farming implement which included Palm harvesters, also used in pruning the palm trees.

Also, among the pack was grass cutter used in cutting grasses in the farm, do palm suckling and fertilization.

While doing the demonstration on those tools, the training Manager Engineer Prince Njoku from PIND, Port Harcourt, said the grass cutter is of a dual purpose which when fixed with a long pole could be used as harvester too.

He noted that Akwa Ibom State has the largest numbers of wild palm trees while Edo State leads as the largest for the modern oil palm plantation, hence Edo State is the largest palm oil producer in Nigeria which explains why NIFOR sites its headquarters there and advised oil palm farmers to replace the wild species with the modern ones called TENERA.

Mr Adeiza who came behind schedule due to flight delay, apart from talking about the donated equipment, said he was in Akwa Ibom State which he has visited for the second time, to inspect the site for oil palm processing Mill donated by Bopin c to be sited in Ikono local government, Akwa Ibom State.