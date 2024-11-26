NDDC Commiserates with Akwa Ibom Governor Over Death of Wife

The Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, led by the Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has commiserated with the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, and his family over the death of his wife, the First Lady of the state, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno.

Ogbuku, accompanied by the Executive Director, Projects, Sir Victor Antai; the member representing Akwa Ibom State on the NDDC Board, Pastor Abasiandikan Nkono and other Commission’s Directors, paid a condolence visit to the Governor at his home town in Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

He sympathised with the Governor, saying, “We are here to tell you we are with you in this moment of grief. The news of your wife’s passing came as a shock to us, and we decided to come today to show our support and solidarity.”

Ogbuku also extended the good wishes of the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board of NDDC, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, who could not attend in person. The Managing Director observed that the death of Pastor Patience Umo Eno is a collective loss for the community, village, and the entire Niger Delta region.

The NDDC boss said the visit was a demonstration of the NDDC’s commitment to standing with the people of the Niger Delta in times of joy and sorrow, stating: “The Commission remains dedicated to its mandate of promoting sustainable development and improving the quality of life for the people of the Niger Delta region.”

Responding, Governor Umo Eno commended the NDDC for remembering him and his family as they mourned the loss of their wife and mother. He said: “It makes a strong and significant statement to me.”

The Governor expressed his appreciation for the visit, stating: “I thank you for considering it necessary to visit. It shows how you value and hold us in high esteem. I and the state’s people really appreciate and thank you for coming.”

Govern Eno reiterated his commitment to partnering with the NDDC on projects and infrastructure that would benefit the people of Akwa Ibom State. He thanked the management team and promised the next visit would be joyous rather than condolence.