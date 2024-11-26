National Teqball championship tournament take off in Plateau

All preparation have been concluded for the much anticipated National Teqball championship tournament kickoff in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The championship which commences Tuesday 26th November, 2024, by 10:00am at the front of Plateau State Deputy Governor’s lodge, Fwavwei junction, Rayfield, Jos, attracted professional teqballers across Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen ahead of the championship kickoff, the head of technical and education, Promise Uwaeme alongside Abdul Bajeh and other representatives from the national as well as Plateau State Teqball Association officials, revealed the draw for the men’s singles has been finalized, with 20 athletes competing in four groups.

Each group will feature five players, and the top two from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

However, “due to low entries, the women’s doubles category has been eliminated, as it fell short of the minimum requirement of six entries. This leaves four categories for the championship: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

“To enhance fan engagement, the event will feature music and other activities like dance competitions, especially on the second and final days. These activities aim to make the sport more attractive and accessible to the public. While the focus will be on the matches, the entertaining nature of tech ball ensures a captivating experience for spectators”, Uwaeme noted.

He said the central focus of the championship is to encourage athletes and discover new talents as Teqball came into existence in Nigeria about four years ago.

According to him, “As teqball is a relatively new sport—about 10 years old globally and four years in Nigeria—the aim is to raise awareness. Plateau State holds a unique position, having been among the first states to embrace tech ball in Nigeria.

“The minimum age for participation is 14 years, primarily due to the design of the table and injury prevention measures. Development efforts are ongoing, including demonstrations in schools and collaborations with state governments to train coaches and referees at the grassroots level.”

He also acknowledged Quarter Freak Limited as being first private entity which involved in sponsorship of teqball in Nigeria. The prize money in this championship is the largest so far:”winners in the singles events will receive ₦150,000, while winners in the doubles will split ₦300,000. This is a significant milestone, considering the previous maximum prize was ₦100,000.”

Recalled, teqball is a ball sport that is played on a curved table, combining elements of football and table tennis. Back and forth, the players hit a ball with any part of the body except the arms and hands.

Teqball can be played between two players as a singles game or between four players as a doubles game.