Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement two days crusade held in Lagos

Governor Mutfwang presents N471b 2025 budget for economic growth, sustainable development 

Police arrest Ondo farmer over alleged killing of “Two Thieves”

Banks, others raise N2.7trn via rights, public issuance –SEC

Okpebholo swears in new appointees, vows to flush out criminals from Edo

Ponzi schemes, SEC promises to take action

Digital revolution hits FCT schools as council approves ₦995m for laptops

Int’l Non Governmental Organization, roundtable interactive session on humanitarian crises in South-East…

Ecological Menace: Over 260 IDPs spread across 158 camps in S/East -Deputy…

Lagos 2025 Budget scales second reading

by Peter Anayo066

Cross section of the Main choristers during The Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement two days crusade on ‘Hope for the needy ‘ held at the chosen revival ground ijesha in Lagos. On 24/11/2024…  PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

General Overseer /founder The Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement Pastor Lazarus Muoka, praying to the worshipers.

Cross Section of Worshippers praying, during  The Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement two days crusade on ‘Hope for the needy.

Cross Section of Youth Choristers.

Cross Section of Children Choristers singing, during . The Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement’s two-day crusade on ‘Hope for the needy ‘was held at the Chosen revival ground ijesha in Lagos. On 24/11/2024…  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

