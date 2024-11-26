Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement two days crusade held in Lagos

Cross section of the Main choristers during The Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement two days crusade on ‘Hope for the needy ‘ held at the chosen revival ground ijesha in Lagos. On 24/11/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

General Overseer /founder The Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement Pastor Lazarus Muoka, praying to the worshipers.

Cross Section of Worshippers praying, during The Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement two days crusade on ‘Hope for the needy.

Cross Section of Youth Choristers.

Cross Section of Children Choristers singing, during . The Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement’s two-day crusade on ‘Hope for the needy ‘was held at the Chosen revival ground ijesha in Lagos. On 24/11/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

