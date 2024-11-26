Kukawa: Gov Zulum salutes the military over decisive defeat of Boko Haram insurgents

The Borno Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum has received a cheerful and heart-warming brief on the successful defence of Kukawa town by the military. Officers and men of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) successfully coordinated a repulsion of a large column of Boko Haram insurgents that attempted to advance at Kukawa township.

Bouyed by recent attack on Kareto of 16 Nov 2024, the enemy mistakenly assumed that they could attack other locations and get away without response. The terrorists came to Kukawa riding on motorcycles clad with assault rifles and RPGs. Cursory to the military’s onslaught, the insurgents attacked from the main Gudumbali axis gate and crossed defensive trenches.

Working on actionable intelligence, gallant troops of 19 Brigade Cross Kauwa and 403 Amphibious Brigade Baga mobilised to counter the attack. The adversary met its Waterloo at the battle field. The Nigerian Air Force provided close air support in a well-coordinated and efficient manner. Interim battle impact assessment revealed that many of the insurgents were killed. Our gallant troops and CJTF were able to confiscate a significant number of motor bikes and vehicles while inflicting fatal harm on the insurgents.

Gov Zulum was also informed, on a sad note, that our troops encountered a small casualty: 2 CJTF personnel were injured but not fatal; 4 Nigerian Army fatalities, and one civilian, Masa Mallam Abba Zaraye, was also struck by a stray bullet. This is painful but we are consoled by the fatal annihilation of the enemy.

In view of this, Gov Zulum conveys salutations to our gallant troops over this spectacular battle success. He also thanked the Federal Government under the distinguished leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing strategic leadership, direction and support to the armed forces to perform their constitutional duty of defending our country. Gov Zulum also expressed heartfelt sympathy to those who lost their lives or incurred injury.

Gov Zulum cautioned that, in spite of this battle success, our gallant troops should be guided by the rules of engagement in assymetric battle. “Indeed, the Nigerian Armed Forces’ efforts are admirable, but I hasten to admonish our troops to be vigilant and not to be carried away by this momentary success. They should watch out for retaliatory attack by the insurgents, and respond with decisive force.” echoed Gov Zulum.

Finally, Gov Zulum called on citizens to continue to support the armed forces with actionable intelligence that will help them counter our collective threats.