IBEDC partners special investigative prosecution task force on recovery of outstanding debts

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc on Tuesday said it is partnering the Special Investigation and Prosecution Task Force on Electricity Offences (SIPETO) to identify, investigate, and prosecute individuals involved in energy theft.

The Company said between January and October 2024, IBEDC recorded over 8,000 cases of energy theft, including meter bypass and illegal meter tampering, resulting in financial losses totaling hundreds of millions of naira.

Engr. Francis Agoha, the IBEDC Acting Managing Director/CEO, while emphasizing the company’s zero-tolerance stance on energy theft, highlighted the severe consequences for offenders.

“Energy theft is a significant challenge that impacts our ability to provide reliable service to our customers. We are intensifying our efforts through partnerships like this to ensure that those who engage in such practices face the full force of the law,” Engr. Agoha stated.

Engr. Agoha stressed the importance of the ongoing collaboration with SIPETO: “Our partnership with the Special Investigation and Prosecution Task Force is crucial. It not only enhances our capacity to detect and prosecute offenders but also sends a strong message that energy theft will not be tolerated. This undermines the integrity of our operations and deprives us of resources needed to improve service delivery.”

He urged customers to refrain from any form of energy theft, warning of the severe penalties, including imprisonment, as stipulated under the Electricity Act.

The company further assured customers that SIPETO patrols are active and vigilant, investigating reported cases thoroughly.