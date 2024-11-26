Governor Mutfwang presents N471b 2025 budget for economic growth, sustainable development 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has presented the 2025 budget estimate of ₦471,134,093,541 to the Plateau State House of Assembly for deliberation and approval.

Tagged the “Budget of Consolidation and Sustainability,” the proposal aims to enhance the well-being and welfare of Plateau citizens while fostering sustainable development. Governor Mutfwang reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to delivering people-centered projects and programs that directly impact lives across the state.

The budget is structured to build on past achievements while driving the state’s continued growth and development. It comprises a recurrent expenditure of ₦201,522,433,264 (43.46%) and a capital expenditure of ₦258,852,660,277 (56.54%).

Governor Mutfwang emphasized his administration’s focus on peace, security, and prosperity, highlighting the need to consolidate tangible gains made in the past. He reiterated his commitment to revitalizing and transforming the state’s economy through impactful projects and programs across various sectors.

He further noted that the budget aligns with the principles of the Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) program funded by the World Bank, ensuring transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness.

The administration incorporated input from citizens gathered during the 2025 town hall engagements across all 17 LGAs, capturing over 70 critical grassroots projects for implementation in the proposed budget.

Governor Mutfwang announced the introduction of the Ward Development Initiative (WDI), designed to extend government presence to all 325 state electoral wards through targeted projects addressing community-specific needs.

“I appeal to the House for swift passage of the budget to enable the timely execution of critical projects that will benefit our citizens. All Heads of MDAs have been directed to actively participate in budget defense sessions and provide necessary information for effective deliberations. Our administration remains resolute in transforming Plateau State into a hub of peace, progress, and prosperity,” the Governor stated.

Governor Mutfwang expressed gratitude to the Members of the House of Assembly for their unwavering support since the inception of his administration. He commended their understanding, humility, and maturity, particularly during challenging times, and reaffirmed his commitment to leaving a lasting legacy of hope and progress for future generations.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gabriel K. Dewan, lauded the Governor’s steadfast dedication to the state’s development.

“This budget presentation comes amidst daunting economic challenges. However, we are confident that this strategic plan will stimulate growth, attract investments, and improve the standard of living for Plateau citizens.

The House remains committed to sustaining a collaborative relationship with the executive to navigate the current economic difficulties and ensure sustainable growth and prosperity,” the Speaker assured.

