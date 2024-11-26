Goronyo partners media to deliver on mandate, commends Umahi over achievements 

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The new minister of state for works, Mohammad Bello Goronyo has sort the collaboration and partnership of the media in the ministry’s ongoing efforts to deliver on the mandate of road infrastructure set for it by the Renewed Hope Agenda of president Bola Tinubu.

Goronyo said the ministry’s efforts on efficient and effective road network and also making the nation’s roads motorable would not be felt without the media.

The minister who stated this Tuesday during his meeting with works correspondents in Abuja, said the media has played vital roles in policy making and implementation in the country’s democracy, urging the newsmen to sustain the feat.

He said the ministry is posed to achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration of President Bola Tinubu on road infrastructure, while calling on relevant stakeholders to join hands with the ministry in achieving the goal.

Goronyo commended the Minister of works, Engr David Umahi over his achievements in the office since his appointment as the Minister incharge of the affairs of the ministry, saying the Minister has demonstrated professionalism in all his activities in the ministry.

He therefore promised to work hand in hand with him to build more on the achievements and equally tackle headlong, the road infrastructure deficits that existed before the present administration.

Goronyo used the forum to thank president Bola Tinubu for appointing him as a minister, assuring that he will not disappoint Nigerians.