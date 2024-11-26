31.2 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
FeaturesLatest news

ESUT student asks for financial assistance for kidney transplant

by Peter Anayo028

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The Annunciation Hospital,  Emene, Enugu, has appealed to the government and members of the public to render financial support to an undergraduate patient, Anugwo Rejoice, who urgently needs a kidney transplant.

Anugwo Rejoice is a second-year Bio-Chemistry student at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT.

According to an appeal letter signed by one Dr. Nwobodo, a Consultant Nephrologist, at the Annunciation Hospital,  Emene, Enugu, entitled ‘Medical Report, of  Anugwo Rejoice, 19 Years Female’ of the Faculty of Natural Sciences of ESUT, Enugu’, she had approached the hospital for treatment but now have fast developing kidney problem.

He said the patient had previously visited a private hospital where she had four units of blood infused into her and investigations conducted on her which suggested she needed a kidney transplant as a definitive treatment.

Dr. Nwobodo has therefore appealed to the government, non-governmental organisations and public-spirited individuals to come to the financial aid of Rejoice to enable her to carry out the definitive kidney transplant procedure as soon as possible.

She can be reached through her mother, Anugwo Theresa, on the telephone,

  1. Her Account details are: Access Bank, number  0022625145

 

