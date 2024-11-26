Ebonyi: Nwifuru suspends Commissioners, Perm Secs, others for gross misconduct, dereliction of duty

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

Ebonyi state governor’, Chief Francis Nwifuru has directed the indefinite suspension of the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, and three (3) months suspension of the Commissioner for Health .

Also to proceed on a three-month suspension are the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, the Executive Secretaries of the State Primarily Healthcare Development Agency and that of the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency.

Commissioner for information and state Orientation, Engr Jude Chikadibia Okpor while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki said the suspension was as result of gross misconduct and derilictions of duties.

Okpor said that as a result of the development, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Primary Health was directed to take charge of the ministry in the absence of the suspended Commissioner.

He also said that the suspended government officials were to hand over all government properties in their possession including vehicles to the Secretary to the Government on or before the close of work on Monday, November 25, 2024.

Also as part of the decisions reached at EXCO meeting, the Commissioner announced that the administrative status of the State-owned Radio and Television Stations, EBBC have changed as Council has approved the ceding off of the Corporation to become an independent outfit.

He explained that the implications is that the Corporation will become a Public Liability Company registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, adding that the decision was aimed at raising the productivity level of the corporation as well boosting accruable economic returns to the State Government.

Okpor stated that the staff of the establishments who no longer fit into the new administrative/independent configuration of the outfits are to be posted to other MDAs where their services are needed to further their careers.

He noted that the reform was not in any way tilting towards sacking any member of staff of the establishments but a move to re-jig the outfits towards making them fully independent, business-oriented and self-reliant.

