31.2 C
Lagos
November 26, 2024
Trending now

Okpebholo, Obaseki trade words over e-governance platform shutdown

ESUT student asks for financial assistance for kidney transplant

Senate Committee on Army pays condolence visit to Army Headquarters on death…

BREAKING: Yahaya Bello storms EFCC office

Christy Ray Okoye Foundation Empowered twenty women at Ozubulu Development Union Lagos…

Hasty speculations violate rules of helicopter crash probe

Kukawa: Gov Zulum salutes the military over decisive defeat of Boko Haram…

NDDC Commiserates with Akwa Ibom Governor Over Death of Wife

Better hope As Port Harcourt Refinery Starts Production of Intermediate Products

NGO Organizes One Day Training On Modern Oil Palm Farming Implements, Calls…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Christy Ray Okoye Foundation Empowered twenty women at Ozubulu Development Union Lagos branch women’s wing ,End of Year Event held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo061

R-L…  Chairman of the occasion, Ichie (Engr) Obi Igwe; presenting Award of Excellence and Exemplary Life to CEO , Christy Ray Okoye Foundation (Iyom Okwesilieze) Chief Mrs. Christy Ray – Okoye; his Son Mr Paul Ray –Okoye & Stephanie, during the  Ozubulu Development Union Lagos branch women’s wing (WEEM)  End of Year Event held in Lagos. On 24/11/2024…  PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

L … Chairman of the occasion.Ichie (Engr) Obi Igwe; presenting Award of Excellence and Exemplary Life to CEO, Christy Ray Okoye Foundation (Iyom Okwesilieze) Chief Mrs. Christy Ray – Okoye;his Son Mr Paul Ray –Okoye & Stephanie, (all middle) with Members of Committee of friends for Humanity, COFFHA .

L-r …CEO Bisiola -Yemi Nigerian Enterprise Mrs Olabisi Oayemi: an awardee (iyom Okwesilieze)Chief (Mrs) Christy Ray Okoye; Guest..Mrs Chinelo Jerry Chukwueke: Director. Tender Plams School, Omole Magdalene, during the End of the year, was even organised by Ozubulu Development Union Lagos branch women’s wing (WEEN).

CEO, Christy Ray Okoye Foundation (middle)  (Iyom Okwesilieze) Chief Mrs. Christy Ray–Okoye poses with the Twenty (widows) after the presenting of cash her to Empowered them in Lagos.

President,  Committee of Friends for Humanity, COFFHA   Barr Augustina Igbokwe ;  CEO, Christy Ray Okoye Foundation   (Iyom Okwesilieze) Chief Mrs. Christy Ray – Okoye; (both middle) Pose with members of COFFHA.

L-r…Mr kingsley Obi, Chief Francisca Obi (madam Big Ben) Lolo Kate Dunu, and Barrister Ada Akpunonu.

Member, Ozubulu Development Union Lagos branch women’s wing (WEEM)  Mrs. Ngozi Nzelu  (left) decorating founder, Loral Schools Lady Loretta Nwosu.

Cross section of women, during the  Ozubulu Development Union Lagos branch women’s wing (WEEM)  End of Year Event held in Lagos. On 24/11/2024…   PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NSE President leads delegation to Kenya for 31st IEK Int’l Convention, advocates for Women’s Leadership in industrialization

Peter Anayo

Inaugural meeting, members House of Rep Committee on livestock development held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 22,2024

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO