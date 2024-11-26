Christy Ray Okoye Foundation Empowered twenty women at Ozubulu Development Union Lagos branch women’s wing ,End of Year Event held in Lagos

R-L… Chairman of the occasion, Ichie (Engr) Obi Igwe; presenting Award of Excellence and Exemplary Life to CEO , Christy Ray Okoye Foundation (Iyom Okwesilieze) Chief Mrs. Christy Ray – Okoye; his Son Mr Paul Ray –Okoye & Stephanie, during the Ozubulu Development Union Lagos branch women’s wing (WEEM) End of Year Event held in Lagos. On 24/11/2024… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L … Chairman of the occasion.Ichie (Engr) Obi Igwe; presenting Award of Excellence and Exemplary Life to CEO, Christy Ray Okoye Foundation (Iyom Okwesilieze) Chief Mrs. Christy Ray – Okoye;his Son Mr Paul Ray –Okoye & Stephanie, (all middle) with Members of Committee of friends for Humanity, COFFHA .

L-r …CEO Bisiola -Yemi Nigerian Enterprise Mrs Olabisi Oayemi: an awardee (iyom Okwesilieze)Chief (Mrs) Christy Ray Okoye; Guest..Mrs Chinelo Jerry Chukwueke: Director. Tender Plams School, Omole Magdalene, during the End of the year, was even organised by Ozubulu Development Union Lagos branch women’s wing (WEEN).

CEO, Christy Ray Okoye Foundation (middle) (Iyom Okwesilieze) Chief Mrs. Christy Ray–Okoye poses with the Twenty (widows) after the presenting of cash her to Empowered them in Lagos.

President, Committee of Friends for Humanity, COFFHA Barr Augustina Igbokwe ; CEO, Christy Ray Okoye Foundation (Iyom Okwesilieze) Chief Mrs. Christy Ray – Okoye; (both middle) Pose with members of COFFHA.

L-r…Mr kingsley Obi, Chief Francisca Obi (madam Big Ben) Lolo Kate Dunu, and Barrister Ada Akpunonu.

Member, Ozubulu Development Union Lagos branch women’s wing (WEEM) Mrs. Ngozi Nzelu (left) decorating founder, Loral Schools Lady Loretta Nwosu.

Cross section of women, during the Ozubulu Development Union Lagos branch women’s wing (WEEM) End of Year Event held in Lagos. On 24/11/2024… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

