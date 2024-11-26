33.2 C
Lagos
November 26, 2024
Trending now

Gov Mbah Presents Record N971bn 2025 Budget to Enugu House of Assembly

Gas explosion hits Lagos market, 11 shops, other properties destroyed

CBN continues monetary policy tightening, raises interest rate by 25 basis points

National Teqball championship tournament take off in Plateau

Okpebholo, Obaseki trade words over e-governance platform shutdown

ESUT student asks for financial assistance for kidney transplant

Senate Committee on Army pays condolence visit to Army Headquarters on death…

BREAKING: Yahaya Bello storms EFCC office

Christy Ray Okoye Foundation Empowered twenty women at Ozubulu Development Union Lagos…

Hasty speculations violate rules of helicopter crash probe

Champion Newspapers LTD
AviationBrandsBusiness & EconomyEntertainmentFinanceLatest newsMetro newsNewsOpinionStock MarketTransport & MotoringWorship

CBN continues monetary policy tightening, raises interest rate by 25 basis points

by GODGIFT070

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has further raised interest rate by 25 basis points to 27.50 per cent from 27.25 per cent.

The Governor of the CBN and Chairman of the MPC, Yemi Cardoso, announced the raise on Tuesday in Abuja, while presenting a communiqué after the 298th meeting of the committee.

Cardoso, however, announced that the committee also decided to hold all other parameters constant.

The MPC, thus, retained the Cash Reserved Ratio (CRR) at 50 per cent for Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and 16 per cent for merchant banks, retained the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent, and also retained the Assymetric Corridor at +500/-100 basis points around the MPR.

Cardoso said that the decisions were unanimously adopted by all 12 members of the MPC who were present at the meeting.

The Tuesday’s decision is the sixth consecutive tightening of the MPR since Cardoso assumed office as CBN governor.

The first decision under Cardoso was an aggressive hike in the MPR by 400 basis points from 18.75 per cent to 22.75 per cent in February.

In March, the committee, again, increased the MPR by 200 basis points to 24.75 per cent, followed by subsequent hikes to 26.25 in May, 26.75 per cent in July, and 27.25 basis points in September.

Cardoso has, thus, raised the MPR by 875 basis points since he assumed office.

These decisions are aimed at combating inflation, stabilising the economy, and promoting economic growth.

Related posts

Abuja Municipal Area Council Embarks on Landmark Property Assessment

NewChampion

Osun APC suspends Aregbesola over anti-party activities  

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Beyond Survival: Soludo Beckons Nigeria’s Next Generation To Action

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO