BREAKING: Yahaya Bello storms EFCC office

by Peter Anayo063

Strong indications have emerged that the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has honoured the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, again over the alleged misappropriation of funds.

It was gathered that Bello went to the EFCC office accompanied by his lawyers on Tuesday morning and not with the current Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo like previously was the case.

This follows the Supreme Court judgment which dismissed states’ case on the constitutionality of the anti-graft agency.

It was further learnt that the former Governor of Kogi State drove himself in a black hilux to the EFCC office with his lawyers.

His arrest was also reported by the TVC .

 

Details later …

 

