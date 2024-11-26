Anambra targets N10bn monthly revenue from tax

.As 3 schools win big in 2024 Tax Quiz competition

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Anambra state Internal Revenue Service, AIRS, said it is targeting a whooping sum of N10 billion monthly income from tax payments.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of AIRS, Dr. Greg Ezeilo who disclosed this at the Grand Finale of Schools Tax Quiz Competition organized by the AIRS for private secondary schools in the state held at the Conference Hall of the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Government House, Awka, said they have designed a tecnological means to achieve the target.

Ezeilo further disclosed that it is expected that in the next few years, all taxable adults would willingly pay their taxes in the state without waiting to be forced to do so, as applicable in advanced countries of the world.

In her speech, the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on IGR (Technical), Mrs. Kate Amara Oyeka noted that she muted the idea of organizing the tax quiz competition among secondary school students to groom them on the importance of paying taxes with ease so that in the next 10 to 15 years when they would have become taxable adults, they would wiillingly be paying their taxes as and when did.

Describing tax payment as a civic responsibility for every citizen of Nigeeia, particularly Indigenes of Anambra state as it concerns development programmes, Mrs. Oyeka assured those who voluntarily pay their taxes that they would never be molested or over taxed at any given time.

In his brief remarks, the Managing Director of Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS, Chris Molokwu pledged to use the state medium organ to educate the populace on the importance of paying taxes as and when due as it helps to drive development programmes in every sphere of life.

Highlight of the event featured presentation of certificates to the first, second and third winners of the school quiz competition with Lady Hannah Model Secondary School Awada, Obosi as the overall winner, while Grace Court Sec School Awka and Marist Comprehensive Sec. School, Nteje took second and third positions respectively.

Presenting the trophy and other materials to Lady Hannah Model School, the overall winner, the Chief of Staff to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Chief Ernest Ezeajughi who represented the Governor at the event, commended the AIRS management team for their initiatives so far in enhancing the generation of reasonable amount from income tax.

Ezeajughi charged them to target at least N20 billion from next physical year upwards to enable Soludo accomplish his task of transforming Anambra state into a mega city, having started with massive construction of roads which has so far exceeded 5000 kilometers, employment of over 5000 teachers, medical doctors and other health workers.

Ezeajughi disclosed that Soludo is relying on income generation from tax to adopt free education from primary to secondary school levels, as well as free anti natal and cesaerian operations for pregnant women in the state and urged every taxable adults to ensure they pay their taxes volutarity as good citizens to encourage the government do more than it is doing now without borrowing a dime.