Alleged N80bn money laundering allegation: Yahaya Bello submits self to EFCC for trial

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

According to spokesman of the commission, Dele Oyelawale, Yahaha Bello was arrested at about 12:56 pm with three of his lawyers.

It was gathered that the embattled former governor went to the anti-graft agency office on Tuesday morning in the company of his lawyers.

His visit to the commission follows the Supreme Court judgment which dismissed states’ case on the constitutionality of the anti-graft agency.

It was also gathered that Bello drove himself in a black Hilux to the EFCC office with his lawyers.

There were insinuations last week that he was going to visit the EFCC but the former governor’s media aides did not respond to enquiries on the information.

Recall that at the last hearing on the fresh charges preferred against the former governor which is before Justice Maryanne Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Maitama in Abuja, heard on November 14, the EFCC had sought for an adjournment to tomorrow (November 27) in the fresh case it instituted against Bello, saying the 30 days window was still running for the summons earlier issued.

The EFCC, however, admitted his co-defendants, Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, to administrative bail and prayed to the court for an extension of time for the 1st Defendant to appear.

The matter was subsequently adjourned by the trial judge for the arraignment of Bello.