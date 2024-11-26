30% of Nigerian women experience gender-based violence – Minister

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim on Monday revealed that 30% of Nigerian women and girls aged between 15 to 49 have suffered physical or sexual violence in their lives.

Minister disclosed this in Abuja during a media briefing and flag-off ceremony marking the commencement of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” campaign held at the Ministry’s headquarters stressing that the statistics on gender- based violence in Nigeria remain deeply troubling.

She called for a collaborative, multi-sectoral approach to address the widespread issue, noting that all the 36 states in Nigeria had domesticated the Child Rights Act(2003), while 35 had adopted the Violence Against Persons Prohibited Act (2015), she stressed the importance of effective enforcement of these laws.

This year’s campaign, themed “Unite Campaign: Towards Beijing to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls,” commemorates the commitments made at the 1995 Beijing Conference, which advanced global efforts for gender equality.

“Gender-based violence is a gross violation of human rights. It prevents women and girls from reaching their full potential and undermines our nation’s progress. Violence knows no tribe or creed—it cuts across social and economic boundaries,” the Minister stated.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim pointed out the increasing incidence of abuse, particularly among vulnerable groups, including women in conflict zones, girls with disabilities, and young girls in rural areas.

The Ministry, in collaboration with partners, will organize various events across the country during the 16-days campaign, including sensitization campaigns, school visits, workshops, and an awareness walk to the National Assembly. Efforts will also focus on empowering girls in rural communities and enhancing survivor support through Nigeria’s 47 Sexual Assault Referral Centres.

The Minister urged stakeholders to adopt a multi-sectoral approach, engage men and boys as allies, and promote education to challenge harmful cultural norms. Additionally, she announced the launch of a National Electronic Dashboard to improve data collection and ensure accountability in GBV prevention.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to creating a Nigeria where women and girls can live free from violence, fear, and discrimination. “When women and girls thrive, sustainable development is assured,” she added.

“This growing trend is unacceptable, represents a gross violation of human rights, and hinders women and girls from achieving their full potential. It also stalls our nation’s progress towards inclusive development. Media partners play a crucial role in this campaign, and as we observe the 2024 Unite Campaign in Nigeria, we must collectively adopt a multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder approach to tackle this pervasive issue.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Gabriel Aduda, urged stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric and deepen efforts to address the root causes of GBV.

“Every law we enact, every programme we implement, and every survivor we empower brings us closer to a Nigeria where women and girls can live free from fear and violence,” he said.