16-year-old Tehilah Isimah emerges winner of 14th UBA Foundation national essay competition

.Wins N7.5m educational grant

The UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, has announced the winners of the 14th edition of its annual National Essay Competition (NEC), showcasing the brightest minds among senior secondary school students across Nigeria.

At the Grand Finale event which was held in UBA House on Tuesday, Tehilah Oluchukwu Isimah of Everest Heights Int’l Academy, Gwagwlada-Abuja, emerged as the overall winner of this year’s competition, she clinched the highly coveted prize of a N7.5 million educational grant, which will support her university education at any African institution of her choice.

While receiving her winning grant, trophy, certificate, plaque and other gifts, Isimah, who couldn’t contain her joy, said, “I am so happy, I prayed and worked so hard for this, even though I am a science student, I have always loved writing. I am very glad this dream of mine came through. UBA Foundation, this is answered prayers for me, I will forever be grateful.

Isimah’s mother who was also at the event said, “I can’t believe this, this is really happening, thank you UBA Foundation, this is indeed a dream come through for us, I am so happy.”

Obinna-Chukwu Chikamara Christabel of Regina Pacis College, Abuja, came second, earning a N5 million grant, while Essien Greatness Emediong of the Nigerian Christian Institute, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, clinched the third position with a N3.5 million grant.

Notably, the trend of female students dominating the top spots continued this year, with Tehilah and Chikamara taking the first and second positions, respectively. Essien’s success as the second runner-up marks a significant achievement, being the first male finalist to secure a top position in the past three years.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who congratulated all the winners, emphasized the bank’s goal to promote education across the African continent, inspiring and empowering young people for the future, through the UBA Foundation.

“At the UBA Foundation, education has always been our cornerstone. We believe that knowledge is the most powerful catalyst for transformative change. By investing in education, we are not just teaching – we are empowering individuals to become architects of their own futures and catalysts for broader societal progress,” the GMD stated.

The 20 finalists who emerged winners from the regional tests all won brand new laptops, and other beautiful collaterals to help them with their research and study towards their tertiary education.

This year’s NEC recorded over 10,000 entries, marking an unprecedented milestone in the history of the competition. With the essay topic “The Impact of Carbon Emission on Climate Change in Nigeria: Challenges and Solutions,” participants were challenged to demonstrate critical thinking and propose innovative solutions to one of today’s most pressing global issues.

Speaking at the event, the MD/CEO of UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, expressed her excitement at the growing interest in the competition, particularly the increased participation from northern regions. “We are thrilled to see young minds rise to the challenge of addressing key issues facing our society. This year’s entries were not only numerous but also of exceptional quality, reflecting the brilliance and creativity of Africa’s next generation,” she stated.

The UBA Foundation National Essay Competition continues to be a significant platform for promoting literacy, critical thinking, and academic excellence among African youth. Since its inception, the competition has empowered countless students, providing them with opportunities to further their education and achieve their aspirations