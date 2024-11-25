Vestal Egbukole Foundation to launch ‘caring for the girl child’ initiative December 9 …plans to empower 7000 girls in Owerri

With an aim to provide essential materials and enlighten girls on their health, a non governmental organisation, Vestal Egbukole Foundation (VEF), Owerri in Imo State is set to launch ‘caring for the girl child’ initiative.

The initiative will empower 7000 girls drawn from 10 secondary schools in Owerri zone between December 9th to December 13th, 2024.

The selected schools are: Akabo Girls Secondary School, Ikeduru; Obazu Girls Secondary School, Mbaitolu; Egbu Girls Secondary School, Owerri North; Imo Girls Secondary School, Owerri North; Ikenegbu Girls Secondary School, Owerri Municipal; Bishop Lasbrey Girls Secondary School, Owerri West; Imerienwe Girls Secondary School, Ngo Okpala; Girls Secondary School Ahiara, Ahiara Mbaise; Girls Secondary School Amuzi, Aboh Mbaise and Eziudo Girls Secondary School, Ezinne Ihitte.

700 girls from each school will receive personal care package, educational materials and health talk from female health practitioners.

According to a statement by the Director General of VEF, Elizbeth Baje, the foundation was established in memory of Late Ugoeze (Lady) Vestal Egbukole to assist the needy in the society.

“Our mission is to alleviate poverty in rural communities by inspiring and economically empowering women, enabling them to be transformational instruments in their homes and communities.

“In commemoration of the 7th year memorial of Ugoeze (Lady) Vestal C. Egbukole, the Foundation will provide essential feminine hygiene products and educational materials to 7,000 female students across 10 secondary schools in the Owerri zone, Imo State.

“Additionally, we have arranged for female medical practitioners to talk on girl child personal hygiene and self-care at each school,” Baje stated.

Vestal Egbukole Foundation has organised several empowerment programmes to improve the standard of living for indigent women.

These include: entrepreneurship scheme, capacity building programme, grant support scheme, distribution of food items, amongst others.