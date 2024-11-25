SWAN unveils 2024 Int’l Diplomacy, diversity on cultural heritage in Lagos

From left, the national president of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Mr. Isaiah Kemje Benjamin, the Ooni of Ife, representative, HRH Oba Adedire Solomon Adewole, Lagos State, Lagos Chairman of SWAN, Amb Olatutu Oladunni, Gambia High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb Mohamadou Musa Njie, Ambassador Dr. Fatoumatta Gaye, Country for Africa Union Agenda 2063 and Vilyams Victoria Dzhenifer CEO Victoria Avemano during the SWAN unveils 2024 international diplomacy and Diversity on Cultural Heritage, Fashion, Foods, Drink, Art, Dance, Music Fiesta held at Golfview hotel Ikeja GRA on Thursday.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2