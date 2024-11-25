29.2 C
Lagos
November 25, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Peace working tour to mark Int’l day for Elimination of Violence against Women , Girls in Nigeria held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo099

L—R … From right Deputy Speaker  Rt Hon, Benjamin Kalu, Speaker House of Representative Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, House Leader Hon, Prof, Julius Ihonwbere who led the  Peace working Tour to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, in Nigeria, held at the National Assembly in Abuja Yesterday… Photos: Anayo Opara.

 L—R … From Left   Speaker House of Representative Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, with His deputy Speaker  Rt Hon, Benjamin Kalu who led the  Peace working Tour to mark  International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, in Nigeria held at the National Assembly in Abuja Yesterday.

 L—R … From right Wife of   Speaker House of Representative Hajia Fatima Abbas, Speaker  House of Reps  Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, with His deputy Speaker  Rt Hon, Benjamin Kalu House Leader Hon, Prof, Julius Ihonwbere who led the Other to A  Peace working Tour to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, in Nigeria held at the National Assembly in Abuja Yesterday.

L—R …A  cross-section of women at   Peace working tour to mark  International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, in Nigeria held at the National Assembly in Abuja Yesterday Photos: Anayo Opara.

