Peace working tour to mark Int’l day for Elimination of Violence against Women , Girls in Nigeria held in Abuja

L—R … From right Deputy Speaker Rt Hon, Benjamin Kalu, Speaker House of Representative Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, House Leader Hon, Prof, Julius Ihonwbere who led the Peace working Tour to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, in Nigeria, held at the National Assembly in Abuja Yesterday… Photos: Anayo Opara.

L—R … From Left Speaker House of Representative Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, with His deputy Speaker Rt Hon, Benjamin Kalu who led the Peace working Tour to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, in Nigeria held at the National Assembly in Abuja Yesterday.

L—R … From right Wife of Speaker House of Representative Hajia Fatima Abbas, Speaker House of Reps Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, with His deputy Speaker Rt Hon, Benjamin Kalu House Leader Hon, Prof, Julius Ihonwbere who led the Other to A Peace working Tour to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, in Nigeria held at the National Assembly in Abuja Yesterday.

L—R …A cross-section of women at Peace working tour to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, in Nigeria held at the National Assembly in Abuja Yesterday Photos: Anayo Opara.

