Over 250, 000 Plateau residents benefit from free hypertension, diabetes mellitus screening 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

In a bid to curtail the scourge of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), over 250,100 Plateau residents came out to benefit from free hypertension and diabetes mellitus screening across the 17 local governments.

The campaign against hypertension and diabetes mellitus disease which is under Project 10 million is spearheaded by the Nigerian Health Commissioners Forum (NHCF).

Launching project 10-million campaign tagged: “Know your numbers, control your numbers”, Monday at the primary healthcare center Bukuru Express, Jos South LGA, Plateau first lady, Helen Mutfwang revealed through this campaign, “we aim to screen and treat 10 million Nigerians within a designated period, targeting individuals who may not yet know they are at risk.

“As the Ambassador for Project 10 Million, it is both a pleasure and an honor to stand before you on this special occasion. This campaign represents a critical mission to improve the health and quality of life of our people. Our goal is to change lives, save lives, and work towards a healthier, stronger, and more vibrant Plateau State.

“This initiative is not only about screening; it is about increasing public awareness, gathering essential data, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders to make health services more accessible across the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The First Lady tasked Plateau citizens to take advantage of the laudable initiative in other to know their health status and live a healthier life.

Stressing the aims and objectives of the project 10-million, commissioner Plateau State Ministry of Health, Dr. Cletus Shurkuk acknowledged the initiative seeks to provide immediate counseling and referral, link newly diagnosed patients to treatment facilities, increase public awareness about hypertension and diabetes mellitus, improve data collection to inform health policies and planning as well as to support the creation of hypertension and diabetes register.

Shurkuk appreciated Governor Caleb Mutfwang for graciously approving the project, adding that it will carry out selected primary and secondary healthcare facilities across the 17 LGAs.

He also commended stakeholders and development partners in the healthcare sector, most especially the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and others for their unwavering support and numerous interventions in the health sector.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2