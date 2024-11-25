35.2 C
Lagos
November 25, 2024
Trending now

Emeka Offor’s foundation donates ten furnished houses to widows in his community

Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.46% in Q3

Over 250, 000 Plateau residents benefit from free hypertension, diabetes mellitus screening 

NAF airstrike kills several terrorists in Lake Chad

SWAN unveils 2024 Int’l Diplomacy, diversity on cultural heritage in Lagos

Driver escapes death as container falls on Camry car in Lagos

Eze Ajoku: Defender of older person’s rights

Diri’s alarm and the imperative of ending environmental pollution in Niger Delta

Vestal Egbukole Foundation to launch ‘caring for the girl child’ initiative December…

DG NITDA Advocates Innovation for Nigeria’s Sustainable Development

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.46% in Q3

by Peter Anayo087

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.46% year-on-year in real terms during the third quarter of 2024, according to the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This marks an increase from the 2.54% growth recorded in the corresponding period of 2023 and an improvement from the 3.19% growth observed in the second quarter of 2024.

The growth in Q3 2024 was primarily driven by the Services sector, which expanded by 5.19% and accounted for 53.58% of the aggregate GDP. This underscores the sector’s growing importance in Nigeria’s economic landscape.

The Services sector played a dominant role in driving the economy, contributing a larger share of the aggregate GDP compared to the same quarter in 2023. Its 5.19% growth highlights its resilience and capacity to spur overall economic performance.

The Agriculture sector recorded a modest growth of 1.14%, slightly below the 1.30% growth reported in Q3 2023.

The Industry sector posted a growth rate of 2.18%, showing significant improvement from the 0.46% recorded in Q3 2023.

The aggregate GDP at basic prices stood at N71.13 trillion in nominal terms in Q3 2024, reflecting a 17.26% year-on-year nominal growth from the N60.66 trillion recorded in Q3 2023.

Nigeria’s average daily oil production increased to 1.47 million barrels per day (mbpd) in Q3 2024, up from 1.45 mbpd in Q3 2023 and 1.41 mbpd in Q2 2024.

The real growth of the oil sector stood at 5.17% year-on-year, marking an improvement of 6.02 percentage points from the -0.85% recorded in Q3 2023.

However, this represents a decline from the 10.15% growth posted in Q2 2024.

The oil sector contributed 5.57% to the total real GDP in Q3 2024, higher than the 5.48% recorded in Q3 2023 but lower than the 5.70% contribution in Q2 2024.

The non-oil sector grew by 3.37% in real terms in Q3 2024, exceeding the 2.75% growth recorded in Q3 2023 and the 2.80% growth in Q2 2024.

The sector was buoyed by activities in financial services, telecommunications, crop production, road transport, trade, and construction.

In real terms, the non-oil sector contributed 94.43% to Nigeria’s GDP in Q3 2024, slightly lower than the 94.52% recorded in Q3 2023 but higher than the 94.30% recorded in Q2 2024.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NDIC reaffirms commitment to promoting banking sector stability

Comfort

Revenue drive: CITN President, Agbeleye, Unegbu, other experts back FG’s 25% tax on wealthy Nigerians

Editor

FG to address $1bn losses on spare parts importation

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO