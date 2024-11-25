NAF airstrike kills several terrorists in Lake Chad

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has confirmed the destruction of a terrorists’ food bank in the Jubillaram area of the Lake Chad Basin by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, AC OPHK.

NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, said the airstrike also led to the destruction of terrorists’ logistical operations.

He added that several terrorists were neutralized in the strikes.

In a statement he signed, Akinboyewa said intelligence previously linked terrorists in the area to past attacks on troops in Kareto on 16 November 2024.

The statement partly read: “This strategic location, identified through meticulous intelligence efforts, served as a critical food storage site and a sanctuary for terrorist commanders and fighters.

“In response, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets launched a robust air interdiction mission, destroying identified structures used as storage facilities and neutralising terrorists on-site.

“Mop-up operations using cannons ensured the complete elimination of fleeing hostile elements.

“The destruction of the terrorist enclave, including food storage facilities, severely disrupted their logistical operations, while the neutralization of a significant number of fighters diminished their capacity to launch future attacks.

“The NAF will sustain these robust independent and joint operations until all enemies of Nigeria’s prosperity and wellbeing are brought to justice.”

