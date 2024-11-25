My 2022 PDP presidential form was a waste with no vote—Momodu

Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, says his purchase of the presidential nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2022 was a waste.

Momodu expressed his regret during an interview with Eden Oasis published on Sunday.

The politician said he would not vie for any party’s presidential ticket unless he is adopted as a consensus candidate, as he spent N50 million to obtain the form.

According to him, the PDP primary election was heavily monetised with a particular aspirant doling out $30,000 on each of the 774 delegates who voted during the election.

He said, “experience is the best teacher. I have come to realise that there are powers that you can describe as principalities that control Nigeria.

“Unless a major political party decides to adopt me — where you have a consensus of people who say Dele Momodu is best suited to change and to lead Nigeria. Then I will consider it.

“But if I have to pick my money to buy a presidential nomination form of about N100 million… I spent about N50 million to buy the form for the last one.

“N50 million would have bought me a property. It was a waste. I didn’t get even one vote because everything was monetised.

“One of the candidates paid as much as $30,000 per delegate, and we had 774 delegates.

“The bulk of their money is not in any bank. So, they are not traceable to any bank. So, they have the money. If today you say to some politicians that you need $500 million to become a president, they will find it. So, people like us, where will I start from?”

Momodu was one of the presidential hopefuls of the PDP at the time. He did not secure any votes during the exercise.

Atiku Abubakar clinched the presidential ticket with 371 votes to beat his closest challenger Nyesom Wike, now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who polled 237 votes.

Bukola Saraki, former senate president, scored 70 votes; Bala Mohammed, Bauchi governor, got 20 votes; Udom Emmanuel, former governor of Akwa Ibom, secured 38 votes; while Pius Anyim, former secretary to the government of the federation, polled 14 votes.

Sam Ohuabunwa, a businessman, alongside Momodu and Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti, got zero votes.

