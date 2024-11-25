29.2 C
November 25, 2024
Photo Gallery

Int’l Non Governmental Organization, roundtable interactive session on humanitarian crises in South-East of Nigeria held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo096

From right  Deputy Speaker House of Representative, Hon  Benjamin  Kalu; the team Leader  International [NON] Governmental  Organization [NGO],  Miss Camilla Higcons;  Director  Planning Research and Forecasting, Dr. Onimide  Bandele;  the Director,  Procurement National Directorate   Employment,[NDE] Mallam  Aliyu Abubakar and the Director Resource Mobilization and Partnership Building, National Agency For Great Green Wall, Mr. Safiyanu Ahmed, at the International Non-Governmental Organization [iNGO] Roundtable Interactive Session on humanitarian crises in the South-East of Nigeria, held at National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

From Left  … Deputy Speaker House of Representative, Hon  Benjamin  Kalu; deputy minority leader Hon, George Ozodinobi, Hon, Pacial Agbodike, Hon, Kama  Nkemkanma Hon, Dennis Agbo and Hon, Murachin  Alozie at the International Non-Governmental Organization [iNGO] Roundtable interactive session on Humanitarian  Crises in the South-East of Nigeria, held at National Assembly in Abuja yesterday… Photos: Anayo Opara.

 

