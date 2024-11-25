Int’l Non Governmental Organization, roundtable interactive session on humanitarian crises in South-East of Nigeria held in Abuja

From right Deputy Speaker House of Representative, Hon Benjamin Kalu; the team Leader International [NON] Governmental Organization [NGO], Miss Camilla Higcons; Director Planning Research and Forecasting, Dr. Onimide Bandele; the Director, Procurement National Directorate Employment,[NDE] Mallam Aliyu Abubakar and the Director Resource Mobilization and Partnership Building, National Agency For Great Green Wall, Mr. Safiyanu Ahmed, at the International Non-Governmental Organization [iNGO] Roundtable Interactive Session on humanitarian crises in the South-East of Nigeria, held at National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

From Left … Deputy Speaker House of Representative, Hon Benjamin Kalu; deputy minority leader Hon, George Ozodinobi, Hon, Pacial Agbodike, Hon, Kama Nkemkanma Hon, Dennis Agbo and Hon, Murachin Alozie at the International Non-Governmental Organization [iNGO] Roundtable interactive session on Humanitarian Crises in the South-East of Nigeria, held at National Assembly in Abuja yesterday… Photos: Anayo Opara.

