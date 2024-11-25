Eze Ajoku: Defender of older person’s rights

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) was founded by Senator (Dr.) Eze Darlington Ajoku (OFR), has a great passion for defending the rights of older persons in society. This distinguished senator has positively impacted the well-being and welfare of older people in Nigeria bearing in mind that in a rapidly changing world, where the demographic shift towards an aging population is becoming increasingly pronounced, the need for advocacy and support for older persons has never been more critical and pressing as it is today.

In Nigeria, where cultural norms often dictate the treatment of the elderly, the establishment of organizations dedicated to the rights of elderly persons is a significant step towards ensuring their dignity and well-being. One of such initiative is COSROPIN which was founded by Chief Darlington Eze Ajoku, the former senator representing Owerri Senatorial District in the Senate and who is currently the President of COSROPIN. Senator Darlington Eze Ajoku was born on September 3rd, 1947 in Obibiezena in the current Owerri North Local Government Area. He is an economics/accounting graduate. Apart from being the President of COSROPIN, he is also the Chairman of Darlez Care Orphanage Home and also heads the Coalition of Caregivers, Orphans and Vulnerable Children in Nigeria [CCOVCN].

The Vision of the Senator: Senator Eze Ajoku’s passion for defending the rights of older persons stems from a deep-seated belief in social justice and equity. His vision is rooted in the understanding that older individuals are not merely passive recipients of care but active members of society who deserve respect, dignity, and the opportunity to give back by contributing meaningfully to society. By founding COSROPIN, Senator Ajoku created a platform that amplifies the voices of older persons, advocating for their rights and addressing the myriad challenges they face.

One of the primary functions of COSROPIN is to raise awareness about the rights of older persons in Nigeria. Through various campaigns, workshops, and public engagements, the coalition educates the public about the importance of respecting and protecting the rights of the elderly. This advocacy is crucial in a society where aging and neglect can often lead to the marginalization of older individuals. By fostering a culture of respect and understanding, COSROPIN has helped to combat stereotypes and misconceptions about aging, promoting a more inclusive society.

Senator Ajoku’s role as a legislator provided a unique opportunity to influence policies that directly affect older persons. Through COSROPIN, he has been able to advocate for the formulation and implementation of laws that protect the rights of the elderly. This includes pushing for social security benefits, healthcare access, and legal protections against abuse and neglect. By working closely with government agencies and other stakeholders, the coalition aims to ensure that older persons are not left behind in the development agenda of the country. Thanks to the efforts of Senator Ajoku, COSROPIN has more than 154 active member organisations and it recently won the prestigious Commonwealth Association of Ageing C.A.R.E award for NGOs with the most innovative programmes in the community service category and contributions to the cause of the elderly.

The coalition also plays a vital role in the development and implementation of social welfare programs aimed at improving the quality of life for older persons. These programs include healthcare initiatives, financial assistance, and community support services. Healthcare is a critical concern for older persons, who often face a range of age-related health issues. Senator Ajoku and COSROPIN advocate for improved access to healthcare services for the elderly, emphasizing the need for age-friendly health systems. This includes promoting preventive care, geriatric services, and mental health support. By addressing healthcare needs, the coalition helps to ensure that older persons can lead healthier, more fulfilling lives, reducing the burden on families and the healthcare system.

During the celebration of the 2023 and 2024 International Day for the Elderly, Senator Eze Ajoku and the group enrolled 20 elders from Mabushi community in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) into the National Health Insurance Scheme for free medical services.

Mabushi community was adopted for the programme and it was meant to show examples and motivate more philanthropists and other civil society groups in the society to also help elderly persons. Members of COSROPIN levied themselves to raise the N300, 000 required to register the twenty elderly persons with the NHIS.

By addressing the basic needs of older individuals, COSROPIN helps to alleviate poverty and improve overall well-being. Such initiatives are particularly important in Nigeria, where many older persons live in vulnerable conditions, often without adequate support from family or the state.

Empowerment is a key focus of COSROPIN’s work. Senator Ajoku, the good role model, an exceptional Star among other stars, an Icon worthy of emulation, believes that older persons should not only receive support but also be empowered to advocate for their own rights. The coalition provides training and resources to older individuals, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate social systems and advocate for themselves. This empowerment fosters a sense of agency and self-worth among older persons, enabling them to participate actively in their communities and influence decisions that affect their lives.

COSROPIN recognizes that the challenges faced by older persons are multifaceted and require a collaborative approach to effectively tackle the challenge. The coalition works in partnership with other civil society organizations, government agencies, and international bodies to create a comprehensive support network for older individuals. This collaboration enhances the effectiveness of advocacy efforts and ensures that the needs of older persons are addressed from multiple angles. By pooling resources and expertise, COSROPIN has implemented more impactful programs and initiatives. The passion and determination that COSROPIN invested in tackling the problems and challenges of elderly persons in Nigeria positively paid off with the creation by the last administration of the National Senior Citizens Center, an agency under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Another important aspect of COSROPIN’s work is the promotion of intergenerational solidarity. Senator Ajoku believes that fostering relationships between younger and older generations can lead to a more cohesive society. By encouraging programs that facilitate interaction and mutual support, the coalition helps to bridge the gap between generations. This not only benefits older persons but also enriches the lives of younger individuals, fostering a culture of respect and understanding across age groups.

The award and automatic registration of 20 elderly persons from Mabushi community of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) into the National Health Insurance Scheme for life as part of the group’s contribution to the health of the elders at the celebration of the 2023 and 2024 International Day of Elderly Persons earned COSROPIN and Senator Ajoku many accolades because of the innovative nature of the initiative and the fact that it really touched needy rural dwellers in the society.

In conclusion, the work of Senator Eze Ajoku and the Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria represents a significant step towards improving the well-being and welfare of older individuals in the country.

Eze Darlington Ajoku who does not hide his persistent, unshakeable support and advocacy for the enthronement of better conditions for the old and weak in the society recommitted himself to devoting his life and resources to older persons. He promised to resubmit the Older Persons Rights Bill, which was ignored by former President Mohammadu Buhari to the National Assembly and to follow-up and pursue its passage to its logical conclusion.

“As an organization, we have our own programmes and timelines. We will continue to carry out advocacy programmes which will include pushing for the enactment of the bill into law. We however appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, being an elder himself, to ensure expeditious signing of the bill into law when it is presented to him. The president should give kindly and proper consideration to issues concerning older persons. These issues include that there are no laws that define the rights, privileges and dignity of elder persons in Nigeria.

“COSROPIN will not give up until elder persons have a legal instrument that defines and backs-up their rights and privileges. Today, the rights and privileges of people who worked for the government have been eroded by retirement and the result has been untimely death. There are no health insurance cover or social safety nets and security despite the knowledge base and experience of older persons. At the moment, there is no legal framework stating what the rights, privileges and dignity of older persons are for people to know. Older persons should be included in government development initiatives and policies. COSPORIN’s effort at authoring a bill called the Older Person’s Rights and Privileges Bill passed into law by both chambers of the National Assembly and forwarded to the former President (Mohammadu Buhari) was not assented to until he left office.

“Older people have no social packages. The collapse of the family, community structures, urban migration etc leaves older persons vulnerable, abandoned, isolated and neglected. COSPORIN in the 36 states will continue to work with older persons to ensure the nation provides laws that define the rights, privileges and dignity of older persons. The abuse of older persons has become so common, especially in the rural areas where many of them are called witches and wizards, exploited and neglected apart from being discriminated against.”