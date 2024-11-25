Emeka Offor’s foundation donates ten furnished houses to widows in his community

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra-born businessman, Sir Emeka Offor’s Foundation, Touch-a-Life Housing Initiative over the weekend donated ten houses to ten widows in his country home of Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking briefly after handing over keys to the beneficiaries, the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, applauded the founder of the Foundation, Emeka Offor for his kindness towards the welfare of the poor and the vulnerable people, particularly, the widows in the state and beyond.

He said the gesture was in line with the motto of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, “Onye aghana nwanne ya (be your brother’s keeper).

The governor urged other well-to-do individuals in the state to emulate Offor’s kind gesture to make the society a better place for all.

In her address, the Vice President of the foundation and the wife of the founder, Barr. Mrs Adaora Emeka Ofor revealed that the Touch-A-Life Housing initiative was birthed four years ago, to assist widows whose dignity, respect and safety are being compromised as a result of their husbands’ demise.

She said that the ten houses are the third phase project of the foundation.

While appealing to the government to enact laws and make policies that would ensure widows are treated as respectable persons with a right to their husband’s properties, Mrs. Offor, used the occasion to condole with the families of late Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah and Hon Onyeka Onwenu.

She prayed to God to accept their souls in peace.

Also in his speech, the Chief of Staff to Emeka Offor, AIG Chris Okey Ezike rtd, said that the ten houses were not only successfully completed, but are fully furnished for the ten deserving widows.

He added, “This noble initiative by Sir Offor exemplifies his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the less fortunate in his community. Not only has he provided these widows with comfortable and secure housing, but he has also managed to uplift their spirits by giving them a fresh start in life.

“The houses are a true manifestation of Sir. Offor’s dedication and generosity. Each home has been meticulously furnished, ensuring that the widows have all the necessary amenities to live comfortably.

“This is a demonstration of his long-term commitment to uplifting the lives of those in need.

“In light of his remarkable achievements, Sir Emeka Offor’s commendable actions deserve widespread recognition and support.

“His continued dedication to empowering widows in Anambra State and beyond is a shining example of how individuals can make a significant difference in the lives of others.

The beneficiaries, in their separate appreciations, prayed to God to continue to bless and protect the benefactor, his wife and the entire management of the Foundation.

The event also witnessed the presence of the wife of the Honourable Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Mrs Karimatu Mohammed Ali Pate, Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Somtochukwu Udeze, Majority leader of the State Assembly, Hon Ikenna Ofodile, the Executive Chairman of Inland Containers Nigeria Ltd. (ICNL), Mr Tope Borishade, among others.

The official commissioning/hand over ceremony took place at the Radio House owned by Offor in Oraifite.

