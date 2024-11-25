Ecological Menace: Over 260 IDPs spread across 158 camps in S/East -Deputy Speaker, Kalu

…seeks support of INGOs, govt agencies

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has said that the South East region is facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with over 268,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) spread across 158 camps and affected communities.

Kalu made the revelation while speaking at a Roundtable Discussion with International non-governmental organizations (INGOs) in a programme titled “Through Their Eyes: A Call To Action, Addressing Humanitarian Challenges In The South East” in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the States of Enugu, Imo, Abia, Anambra, and Ebonyi are the most affected, with many people lacking access to clean water, adequate shelter, healthcare, and education.

Organized by the Office of the Deputy Speaker in conjunction with the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P), the purpose of the roundtable discussion is to essentially explore avenues for deeper partnerships, to engender resilience, and to deliver sustainable solutions to some of the nation’s most pressing ecological issues.

The Deputy Speaker said that the crisis in the South East region is characterized by displacement, violence, and ecological challenges, including natural disasters like gully erosion that have destroyed homes and left many without shelter.

Kalu who emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to provide immediate humanitarian relief and sustainable development solutions therefore called for support from international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) and government agencies to address the crisis.

He said: “A special welcome to you to this roundtable with INGOs, a convening that underscores the pivotal role of collaboration in addressing Nigeria’s humanitarian, ecological, and systemic challenges.

“Southeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis, characterized by displacement, violence, and ecological challenges.

“Report presented today underscores the grim realities: over 268,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) are spread across 158 camps and affected communities. The states of Enugu, Imo,

Abia, Anambra, and Ebonyi bear the brunt of this crisis, with precarious living conditions leaving many without access to clean water, adequate shelter, healthcare, and education.

“Shelter, in particular, remains a pressing concern. Families live in makeshift camps or overcrowded host communities, are exposed to health risks, insecurity, and a loss of dignity.

“Natural disasters like gully erosion have destroyed homes, leaving little to return to. This crisis demands not only immediate intervention but also sustainable strategies to restore stability and hope.”

Recognizing INGOs’ contributions, Kalu said that their work has been instrumental in addressing the challenges.

He said that his office was committed to championing legislative inputs that can be of paramount importance to the issues.

“From food distribution to improving healthcare access, your interventions have touched the lives of millions. Additionally, your advocacy for marginalized groups, funding for local projects, and systemic support have provided critical relief and long-term opportunities.

“As a representative of the National Assembly, I am deeply committed to championing legislative and policy frameworks that address these issues comprehensively”.

Identifying key thematic areas to include education, healthcare and nutrition, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), mental health support, gender-based violence and shelter, Kalu said that they required urgent attention.

“The Southeast crisis is not just a regional issue—it is a national

challenge that requires a collective response. We, in government, pledge to facilitate an enabling environment for your work. This includes removing systemic barriers, enhancing security in affected regions, and providing a robust policy framework to guide interventions. Together, we can bridge the gap between immediate humanitarian relief and sustainable development. I urge us all to remain steadfast in our shared mission. Let us align our resources, strategies, and resolve to build a Nigeria where no one is left behind, and every individual has the opportunity to thrive. Your insights and recommendations from today’s discussions will guide the formulation of evidence-based interventions”, Kalu said.

In their separate remarks, the head of INGOs in Nigeria, Camilla Higgins; the Director-General of Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, Umar Ibrahim Mohammed; the national coordinator of National Social Investment Programme Agency; Dr. Badamasi Lawal; the Director-General of National Refugees Commission and Migrants, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed; representatives of the Directors-General of National Directorate of Employment ( NDE) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) who were obviously overwhelmed by the degree of ecological challenges and human crisis in the South East region arising from a video documentary pledged their respective commitments to collaborate with the Office of the Deputy Speaker to address the menace.

They however appealed for an increase in their budgetary allocation in 2025 to enable them to function optimally in their constitutional mandates.

