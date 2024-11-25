Driver escapes death as container falls on Camry car in Lagos

29.2 C
by Peter Anayo

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

The driver of a Toyota Camry, registration number LSR 293 HJ escaped death by a whisker when a 40-foot loaded container fell onto the vehicle at Mile 2, en route Apapa area of Lagos State.

 

A release by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq stated, “Through the swift and coordinated response of  (LASTMA) and other emergency services, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LRU), the driver of the vehicle was rescued alive. The victim received immediate medical attention after being rushed to the hospital by the joint rescue team.

 

“Security during the operation was effectively maintained by Officers from the Kirikiri Police Division, who ensured a secure and orderly environment for the emergency responders.

 

“Following the rescue, the Toyota Camry was successfully removed from beneath the container. Efforts to evacuate the fallen container are in full swing, while LASTMA Officers continue to manage the scene to ease traffic congestion and restore normalcy.”

 

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, has therefore reiterated the critical importance of proper container securing by truck drivers and owners.

 

He stressed that negligence in this regard endangers lives and property, urging strict compliance with road safety protocols to avert such catastrophic occurrences.

 

The release explained that LASTMA remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring the safety and efficiency of Lagos roadways and continues to work collaboratively with relevant stakeholders to uphold traffic laws and enhance public safety.

 

