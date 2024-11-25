27.2 C
November 26, 2024
Education

Digital revolution hits FCT schools as council approves ₦995m for laptops

by Peter Anayo041

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

In an effort to raise the quality of education in the territory, the Executive Council, led by Minister of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Barr Nyesom Wike, has approved ₦995 million for the procurement of over 1,000 laptops for senior secondary schools.

According to Dr. Danlami Hayyo, Mandate Secretary of the FCT Education Secretariat, these digital materials will better prepare students for WAEC, NECO, and JAMB examinations.

He stressed the need for students to embrace digital learning and teaching, moving away from traditional methods.

Hayyo said, “The Executive Council of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has approved the procurement and distribution of over 1,000 laptops to senior secondary schools.

“FCT schools will now transform to the digital education system, we will now move from normal teaching and learning classroom to media education system of learning”

This initiative aims to transform FCT schools into a digital education system, incorporating media education into the learning process.

In addition to this, the Mandate Secretary for FCT Agriculture and Rural Development (ARDS), Lawan Geidam, disclosed that the council has also approved the procurement and distribution of 250 metric tonnes of fertilizer to farmers in FCT, valued at ₦995 million.

This move, he said, is expected to support dry-season farming across the six area councils.

He said:”The council today at the 10th meeting, has given approval for the procurement of 250 metric tonnes of fertiliser for dry season farming in the territory”

The Executive Council meeting was attended by the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, Coordinator Abuja Metropolitan Management Council and Mandate Secretaries of various secretariats.

 

 

