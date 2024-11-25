Ashafa, six others bag FAPIR Awards

Seven eminent Nigerians, including a two-term lawmaker, Senator and former Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, have bagged the prestigious maiden edition of Pinnacle Awards for Finance, ICT and Real Estate (FAPIR) at the weekend in Lagos.

Other winners were : The Chairman, NGX Group PLC, Dr Umaru Kwairanga; Group Managing Director, Futureview Group, Elizabeth Ebi; Managing Director, Oakwood Heights Ltd, Bola Aruna ; a global finance Professional and Chartered Stockbroker; Sir Sterling Ellis; former Executive Secretary /CEO, Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria (MBAN ), Gabriel Omotosho, and Legrande Properties Limited.

” The PAFIR AWARDS was a resounding success, bringing together an impressive gathering of distinguished Nigerians and accomplished professionals. The Awardees should continue to excel and inspire, for you have become beacons of hope and role models for the younger generation. Their achievements will undoubtedly pave the way for others to follow in your footsteps and build upon your legacy.”, said Ronis Akin, the Chief Executive Officer, RAEMCOD Global Group and promoter of the Competition .

Senator Ashafa commended the organisers for objectivity in awarding the beneficiaries:

“I’m so happy that the people that were given the awards along with me are those that are recognized in their own areas of specialty, be it ICT, Finance or real estate. And I’m overwhelmed with the way that this event has been organized, that the professionals behind the awards made it so glaring that the government is first and foremost, the entity that they are trying to back so that things can be better for an average Nigerian.

“When you look at the housing sector, the renewed hope agenda of Mr. President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is something that can key in to what they are talking about here. The main ingredient is making life better for Nigerians.”

Dr. Kwairanga was also honored for his transformative role in establishing the Nigerian Exchange group as a leading market infrastructure and a profitable investment hub in Africa.

“Over the years, I’ve received so many awards but i consider this as a special award because it’s related to my own field, my own constituency and the small contribution i have made in the Nigerian capital market. The demutualization of the Nigerian Stock Exchange came with a lot of challenges.”, said Kwairanga .

The Award Ceremony attracted eminent personalities from all walks of life.