Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Zulum calls for complete overhaul of Educational System to align with industry needs

by Peter Anayo0113

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

 

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has called for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s education system to address the disconnect between educational institutions and the needs of industries.

 

The Governor made the call yesterday when he received the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Mr. Akintunde courtesy visit at the Government House, Maiduguri.

 

While expressing concern that many graduates produced by higher institutions lack the necessary skills to drive innovation and technological advancement., Zulum urged  NELFUND to critically assess the issue and implement solutions that enable graduates to become self-employed rather than depend on limited job opportunities.

 

“We have two major problems in our educational system: the mismatch between educational institutions and industries, as they do not communicate effectively, and the mismatch between the labor market and graduates, many of whom are unprepared to work in the industries,” Zulum said

 

Zulum further encouraged NELFUND to support entrepreneurship, technical education, and vocational training programs.

 

“Beyond offering loans, I urge you to explore ways to support entrepreneurship education and promote technical and vocational training to reduce the reluctance toward these critical areas of study,” he added.

 

He commended President Bola Tinubu for establishing NELFUND, emphasizing its potential to significantly reduce illiteracy, particularly in the North East region.

 

He pledged to mobilize local government chairmen and traditional rulers to raise awareness about the program, noting its importance for underprivileged students who wish to pursue higher education.

 

“I have held discussions with heads of tertiary institutions since you assumed office, and reports indicate that a significant number of students who applied for NELFUND loans received them with ease,” Zulum stressed.

During the visit, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (Nelfund), Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, highlighted the fund’s mission to tackle the growing issue of students dropping out due to financial constraints.

 

He further explained that the loan is interest-free, with repayment set at 10% of the recipient’s income upon securing employment.

 

Mr. Sawyerr was accompanied by the Vice Chancellor of Borno State University, Professor Babagana Gutti, and representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

 

