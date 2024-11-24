Trump begins efforts to end Ukraine, Russian war

United States President-elect, Donald Trump, is considering appointing his former intelligence chief, Richard Grenell, as special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Guardian UK reports.

The newspaper quoted four sources familiar with the transition plans.

Grenell served as Trump’s ambassador to Germany and was acting director of national intelligence during his first four years in office between 2017-2021.

He would play a key role in the President-elect’s efforts to stop the war if he is ultimately selected for the post.

Trump is said to be considering dedicating a special envoy to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The US President-elect could ultimately decide not to create a special envoy for the conflict in Ukraine, although he is strongly considering doing so, the sources said.

If he does, he could ultimately select someone else for the role, and there is no guarantee Grenell would accept.

Trump vowed on the campaign trail to swiftly end the conflict, although he has not said how he will do it.