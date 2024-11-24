SOLUDO: REFORMER, FIXER, AND JINX-BREAKER

By Christian ABURIME

“The only thing constant is change.” – Heraclitus

Throughout history, many audacious leaders have dedicated their lives to challenging the status quo and carrying out positive change in their societies. They are historic reformers who have shown that individuals can make a profound difference in shaping the course of progress. Their courage, determination, and commitment to human flourishing continue to inspire a journey towards a more equitable world.

In Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, Anambra State has found its own reformer, a courageous leader who embodies the essence of positive transformation. Now, he is earning his reputation as a reformer, fixer, and jinx-breaker. Indeed, Governor Soludo’s catalytic leadership can be said to be akin or a reflective of the legacies of great world leaders who have successfully revitalised their nations, such as the likes of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew and Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Someone may ask: Is this all hype, or what exactly qualifies Governor Soludo as a reformer, fixer, and jinx-breaker? Well, the jury’s verdict is crystal clear, and Governor Soludo has acquitted himself creditably in the past 2 years and six months of being in office.

For instance, his relentless work in human capital development is evident in his substantial investments in education and healthcare in Anambra State. By implementing total free education from nursery to senior secondary levels in public schools, as well as offering free antenatal care and delivery services to expectant women, Governor Soludo mirrors Singapore’s approach under Lee Kuan Yew, who famously stated, “The future of Singapore is not in the hands of the government but in the hands of its people.” So, the focus on education and health is crucial for sustainable growth.

After 33 years without a proper government house, Governor Soludo has broken this jinx, ushering a new era of action-oriented governance in infrastructure development. This feat, in addition to urban renewal and upgrade of other critical public infrastructure in roads and energy, also mirrors the kind of proactive leadership that drove Dubai’s rapid development under Sheikh Mohammed, who emphasised that “the best way to predict the future is to create it.”

Yet, Governor Soludo keeps blazing the trail of reforms in other ramifications. His administration’s recent local government elections were hailed as the best in Nigeria, conducted freely, fairly, and peacefully, showcasing a commitment to democratic principles. This aligns with the governance models seen in Singapore, Dubai, and other thriving societies where strong leadership fosters stability and progress. Truly, good governance is about making choices that benefit the majority.

It is often said that the youth are the future leaders. Governor Soludo has also prioritised youth empowerment through initiatives like the “One Youth-Two Skills” project, where over ten thousands of Anambra youth are being trained in vocational, business, and digital skills and empowered with seed funding.

As an administration that listens and responds to issues of worker welfare, the Anambra State government has already concluded plans to start implementing the new N70k minimum wage for state workers right from this October. This is despite the fact he was the only Governor who increased workers’ salary by ten per cent just barely a year ago. This focus on economic inclusivity echoes advanced societies’ emphasis on creating opportunities for its citizens to thrive within a diversified economy.

Still, Governor Soludo is doing all these and much more for Ndi Anambra, employing the most disciplined, judicious approach to the utilisation of state resources. His record in fiscal management now stands out; he achieves significant results with limited resources without resorting to borrowing despite the State House of Assembly’s approval to borrow money more than two years ago. This aligns with progressive models of efficient governance where every expenditure counts. As Lee Kuan Yew articulated, “You can not measure success by how much money you have but by how well you use it.”

The story of Governor Soludo’s growing exceptional profile in paradigm-shifting leadership is one that can not be told in a limited space like this. But no fair observer would doubt that his commitment to enduring reforms in education, healthcare, infrastructure development, democratic integrity, youth empowerment, fiscal prudence and so on positions him as a paradigm of hope for Anambra State and indeed the nation, as a true reformer, fixer and jinx-breaker.