Security: Search partners Rivers Communities, holds Peace Walk in Port Harcourt

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

In demonstration of it’s commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence among communities in the Niger Delta region, an European Union funded organisation, SEARCH for Common Ground, in collaboration with Bundu-Ama and Igbisikala-Ama communities in Port Harcourt City local government area of Rivers State, embarked on a Peace Walk on major streets of the Old Port Harcourt Township, over the weekend.

The rally, which commenced at the popular Lagos Bus Stop in Port Harcourt, had participants which included youths, men, women, members of SEARCH’s Community Peace Architecture (CPA), from both communities and joint security agencies, marched to the Central Police Station (CPS), in the area and ended at the Borikiri Police Division.

Speaking at the rally, the Regional Head of Office and Programme of Search for Common Ground, Mr. Agbadjagan Yacinthe said the peace walk which was part of the organisation’s social cohesion programmes aimed at promoting peace and security in Bundu-Ama and Igbisikala-Ama communities and the Niger Delta region, as well as fostering unity, strengthen trust and collaboration between the communities and security agencies.

Yacinthe noted that the social cohesion for youth/communities and government security actors was being implemented by the organisation across 66 communities, in 33 local government areas in Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta States.

He explained that the social cohesion initiative, a project funded by the European Union and implemented by SEARCH for Common Ground in collaboration with three other organizations namely; SDN, PIND, and AAPW.

He commended the communities and security agencies especially the Police, for synergising with them to create and crime free environment that is conducive for residents and business owners.

Speaking, the Chairman, Bundu-Ama Elders Council, Evangelist Dasika George, thanked the organisation for restoring peace and tranquility in the community.

He said, “Bundu-Ama in the past was tagged a very horrible and volatile place. We are very happy with what Search for Common Ground did for us and is still doing. This NGO has brought peace to Bundu-Ama and in Rivers State by extension.”

He advised youths of the community and all residents of the Old Port Harcourt township to embrace and support the peace brought to them by the NGO.

“Since tthey came to this area, we have witnessed a lot of changes, killings, kidnapping, armed robbery, criminal activities have been minimized, so we are happy and grateful to SEARCH, and the security agencies for this achievements”.

On his part, Chairman of SEARCH’s Community Peace Architecture in Igbisikala-Ama Community, Rev. Jeremiah Igbos said their partnership with the NGO has impacted his people immensely.

His said, “We are very lucky to be one of the communities selected for this project in the Niger Delta region. Since they came, they have carried out so many activities such as training of the youths, women and men as a way of empowering them to stop every criminal activities in the community.

“So, that is why we are participating in this peace rally to tell the whole world that Igbisikala-Ama and Bundu-Ama is working with Search for Common Ground and the security agencies to promote peace in Rivers State and Niger Delta.”

In their separate speeches, the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of the Central Police Station and Borikiri Police Division, commended Search for Common Ground for the initiative and reaffirmed the commitment of the police in the state to partner with them.