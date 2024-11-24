Pope Francis to G20: Identify avenues for lasting peace in conflict-afflicted areas

By Patrick Wemambu

The intergovernmental forum comprising 20 sovereign countries, the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU) known as G20 has been enjoined to identify new avenues for achieving a stable and lasting peace in all conflict-related areas of the world with a view to restoring the dignity of war victims affected.

Giving the charge in a message he delivered to the G20 Leaders Summit which ended recently in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Pope Francis admonished that in the context of a globalized world facing a multitude of interconnected challenges, it is essential to recognize the significant pressures currently being exerted on the international system.

His words; “These pressures are being manifested in various forms, including the intensifying of wars and conflicts, terrorist activities, assertive foreign policies and acts of aggression as well as the persistence of injustices. It is therefore of the utmost importance that the Group of 20 identifies new avenues for achieving a stable and lasting peace in all conflict-related areas, with the objective of restoring the dignity of those affected.”

Speaking through his Cardinal Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, the Holy Father regretted that armed conflicts currently ravaging parts of the universe are not only responsible for a significant number of deaths, mass displacement, and environmental degradation but contribute to an increase in famine and poverty – both directly in affected areas and indirectly in nations hundreds or thousands of miles away from conflict zones, particularly through disruption of supply chains.

“Wars continue to exert a considerable strain on national economies, especially due to the exorbitant amount of money spent on weapons and armaments. Furthermore, there is a significant paradox in terms of access to food. On the one hand, over 3 billion people lack access to a nutritious diet. On the other hand, almost 2 billion individuals are overweight or obese due to poor nutrition and a sedentary lifestyle. This calls for a concerted effort to actively engage in a change at all levels and reorganize food systems as a whole,” Pope Francis lamented.

Observing that society has not yet found a way to address the tragic situation of those facing starvation in the globe, His Holiness deplored the seeming silent acceptance of famine as a scandalous injustice and a grave offence by society. He complained that those who through usury and greed cause the starvation and death of their brothers and sisters in the human family are directly committing homicide which is imputable to them. No effort, thus, should be spared to lift people out of poverty and hunger.

The G20 leaders were advised; “It is important to keep in mind that the issue of hunger is not merely a matter of insufficient food; rather it is a consequence of broader social and economic injustices. Poverty, in particular, is a significant contributing factor to hunger, perpetuating a cycle of economic and social inequalities that are pervasive in our global society. The relationship between hunger and poverty is inextricably linked. It is thus evident that immediate and decisive action must be taken to eradicate the scourge of hunger and poverty.”

Earlier in the message, Pope Francis had congratulated the Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, for chairing the G20 meeting representing largest economies in the world. While extending warm greetings to Summit attendees, the Holy Father sincerely hoped that outcomes of the event would contribute to advancement of a better world and a prosperous future for generations to come.