Opposition PDP House of Reps members raise alarm over plot   to weaken party by anti-party agents

*Alleges there are 24 planted PDP chairmen that will endorse Tinubu before 2027

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Opposition Coalition who are federal lawmakers in the House of Representatives of Nigeria have raised alarm over alleged plot by some PDP governors and the National Working Committee, NWC of the party to keep the acting Chairman Umar Damagun in office till 2027 to weaken the party.

The group stated this on Sunday evening during a live world press conference in Akokwa, Imo state.

According to the spokesperson, Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere the above mentioned have planted 24 PDP state chairmen that will endorse President Tinubu before 2027, keep Damagun in office till after election.

Describing them as impostors, he vowed that their plan won’t work as structures is being put in place to ensure it doesn’t happen.

He said, “Today our nation is facing different challenges both economic, political. But there’s something that’s missing in all these problems and that’s a vibrant and responsive and responsible opposition. Today we have a political party People Democratic Party, PDP that’s supposed to lead the opposition, but what do you have, but political charlatans hijacking the heartbeat of the opposition party. And turning it to an errand platform for the ruling party.

“Some of you called me yesterday when the meeting the Governors had in Jos ended and said it’s all over for PDP. It’s very shameful that a party that was founded in 1998 by the great efforts of our founding fathers. The likes of Alex Ekwueme, Jerry Gana, Atiku Abubakar, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and so many others came together and ended 16 yrs of military rule. That political party is what these guys are playing akara with. It’s what impostors called Umar Damagun and Samuel Anyanwu is now messing up with and forgetting the sacred expectation of Nigerian people. A vibrant opposition.

“Today I want to inform Nigerians that they have perfected a plan to ensure that the NEC meeting to choose a chairman from North Central where the position is originally supposed to come from is not possible. They want Umar Damagun an impostor of the highest order to continue to parade as the National Chairman and stay in office till 2027 so they can foist on us a weakling that will be presidential candidate. We have impostors among us, who have no honour and decency. They have decided to see the end of the political party. The ruling party will be laughing at them now that they want to sabotage their own party.

“First they said there was Sallah holiday and they shifted it, since last year they kept on shifting the NEC meeting. Till now no NEC meeting they keep on giving different excuses. The national leaders of PDP are frolicking with APC leaders, going to London having meetings with APC leadership. If the founding fathers of this party are still alive and are seeing what I’m seeing they will be crying. I will mention the names of these PDP governors frolicking with APC. They think that by imposing a weakling some of them will be allowed to control their states.

“You have a national chairman and secretary who is 24hrs in Nyesom Wike bedroom, a minister in APC government. At a time when Nigeria is facing serious crisis. Our opposition is now in the bed of the ruling party. And some of our governors will go to Jos because they are part of this political fraud. They are not considering the feelings of party members who have expectations. I must commend some of our governors who have remained loyal to the party.”

Speaking further Ugochinyere also vowed that the alleged plot by the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike to seize Rivers State allocation, impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara will fail, adding that the Governor will complete his tenure and get re-elected.

Ugochinyere said, “If you want to join APC join APC. But these clowns are running around just to destroy our party. What did we do to them?. Should we bury our courts because of Wike? You campaigned and Atiku defeated you, and you’ve vowed to destroy the party. Ikpeazu lost in Senate, Ortom lost, Ugwuanyi lost but today they are so proud to destroy what our founding fathers did.

“Today anybody that doesn’t agree with him he’s fighting him. There will be an end to this nonsense. Rivers state is an integral part of the party and Wike is aiming for the resources of Rivers. We won’t let it happen. He has fought with everyone. I advise President Bola Tinubu to be very careful dealing with him. Because when things go wrong between you two, he will tell us your story. You supported someone to be governor, you produced all the commissioners, all house of assembly members, local government chairmen. The governor didn’t have any input. He produced the party structure. Was there any issue? It’s only a man who’s at war with his inner self that can have problem with Siminalayi Fubara.

“But Wike still quarreled with him and wants to impeach him. You were there when the 27 lawmakers joined APC. Your seat has become vacant. Now you’re running around trying to bastardize the judiciary. Are we going to change our law because of Wike? Now he wants to seize the allocation of Rivers so that workers won’t be paid salary and everything will collapse in Rivers. Everyday he’s running from one court to another to get injunction. His attempt will fail!!! Any attempt to seize Rivers allocation is an invitation to anarchy!!! The statutory allocation is the symbol of federation and constitutional governance