Nwifuru orders arrest, prosecution of six govt. officials for selling, diverting health ministry’s properties.

by Editor029

 

 

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

 

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has ordered arrests and prosecution of one Mr Ndukwe Ayansi and five others for allegedly diverting materials meant for the State’s Ministry of Health

 

The Governor on his way to project inspection sighted a Toyota Dyana truck loading registers, books and other materials from the warehouse in the ministry of Health

 

The  Governor drove in and made inquiries but not satisfied with answers, he probed further and discovered that patients’ data registers, cards and a host of other documents were moved into the vehicle.

 

It was also discovered that all the documents had been sold without government approval.

 

Speaking at the scene of the crime, the Governor described the action as sabotage to  government efforts at repositioning the health sector.

 

” You are selling government documents without approval on a Saturday afternoon.

 

” Our hospitals in the rural areas are requesting for registers and data entry forms and hospital cards.

 

” Sadly, the ones the government has produced are being sold by you.

 

Meanwhile, the suspects have been handed over to the police while investigation continues.

