Ministers, Oil Industry Leaders To Converge at 13th Practical Nigerian Content Conference

A long list of oil industry leaders, ministers of the federal republic, national assembly members, as well as oil and gas stakeholders are confirmed to attend the 2024 edition of the Practical Nigerian Content Conference and Exhibition slated for the first week of December at the magnificent Nigerian Content Tower, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The theme of the event is “Deepening the Next Frontier for Nigerian Content Implementation” and it will be the 13th edition of the annual conference and exhibition, a signature event hosted by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in partnership with DMG Events.

According to the programme, PNC 2024 will start on Monday, December 2, 2024, with a golf tourney at the Henry Seriake Golf and Country Club, Yenagoa and a welcome reception in the evening to be hosted by Coleman Wires and Cables at the newly opened Best Western Hotel, Swali, Yenagoa.

The formal opening ceremony will begin at 9am on Tuesday with speeches by the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe and goodwill messages by the Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, the Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed, and the Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari

Other top officials slated to speak at the 2024 PNC opening ceremony are the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, and their counterpart from the Ministry of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring, Honourable Boma Goodhead are also billed to speak at the opening day.

The first panel discussion will analyse “The Next Frontier for Nigerian Content: Divestments and Offshore Opportunities” and the cast will include the Director Project Certification and Authorisation, NCDMB, Engr. Abayomi Bamidele, alongside the Chairman, Chevron Nigeria, Mr. Jim Swartz, the Executive Director, TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria, Mr. Obi Imemba, the Group Chief Executive, Oando PLC, Mr. Wale Tinubu and the Managing Director, Aradel Holdings, Engr. Adegbite Falade.

The second panel will discuss “Evaluating Financial Strategies for Increased Local Content Implementation” and some of the discussants will include the Secretary General, African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO), Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, the Managing Director, Bank of Industry (BOI), Dr. Olasupo Olusi and the Director Finance & Personnel Management, NCDMB, Ifeanyi Ukoha.

The second day of the conference will also feature panel discussions on topical industry issues like “Nigerian Content Beyond Borders,” “Nigerian Content from the Grass Roots: Community Capacity Development” and “From Policy to Practice: Strengthening Domestication for Economic Development.”

Major highlights of the 2024 PNC will include the unveiling of new operational policies by the NCDMB and exhibition of projects and capacities by international and indigenous operating and service oil and gas companies.

Delegates attending this year’s event can equally look forward to the gala dinners to be hosted by the Bayelsa State Government on Tuesday and by the Nigeria LNG Ltd on Wednesday, in addition to the site visit on Thursday morning to the logistics base of First Marine and Engineering Services Ltd located at Swali, Yenagoa.