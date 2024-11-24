Lagos applauds Supreme Court ruling on Lottery Regulation

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government has applauded the landmark decision of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Suit No. SC/1/2008 between the Attorney-General of Lagos State & Ors and the Attorney-General of the Federation & Ors.

The ruling nullifies the National Lottery Act, reaffirming the constitutional authority of State Governments to regulate lotteries and gaming activities within their jurisdictions.

In a release by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the State Government said the judgement is a historic victory for the rule of law, federalism, and the constitutional rights of States.

The Supreme Court had last week nullified the National Lottery Act 2005 enacted by the National Assembly on the grounds that it was made in violation of the powers donated by the Constitution to the federal Legislature.

In a unanimous judgment, a seven-member panel of the apex court, held that the National Assembly lacked the powers to legislate on issues relating to lottery and games of chance.

The court held that such powers only reside with the state Houses of Assembly, which possess exclusive jurisdiction over lottery and related issues.

In the lead judgment, Justice Mohammed Idris resolved the two issues identified for determination against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and one other, listed as defendants.

He granted all the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs. The judgment was on the suit, marked: SC/1/2008 filed by Lagos and some other states.

The State government said the Supreme Court’s decision is a significant affirmation that the regulation of lotteries and gaming is a residual matter, falling squarely within the purview of State Governments. This judgement reinforces the principles of true federalism, empowering States to chart their path for effective regulation.

The statement read, “The judgement is a vindication of the consistent belief of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, regarding the nation’s quest for true federalism. It is gratifying to see that the restructuring battle he has led is coming to life during this administration. This judgement is a fitting tribute to his visionary and progressive leadership.

“It is also worthy to salute the tenacious belief of his successor in office, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, who followed the traditional pathway Asiwaju Tinubu had charted to test all contentious constitutional issues in court. Mr. Fashola’s courage to follow through with the suit has brought the nation to yet another dawn of light.

“Also, kudos to the steadfast leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose commitment to upholding the rule of law and defending the rights of Lagosians has been pivotal in securing this outcome.

“This outcome would not have been possible without the vision and resolute backing of Mr. Governor whose commitment to integrity in governance has set a benchmark for true federalism.

“The Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) remains the sole regulatory body for lotteries and gaming in Lagos State. It will continue to ensure that gaming activities are conducted transparently, responsibly, and in alignment with international best practices.

“The Lagos State Government urges all illegal and unlicensed lottery and gaming operators to immediately approach the LSLGA for regularisation or face prosecution.

“The government will foster a conducive environment for legitimate operators and safeguard residents from the adverse effects of unregulated gaming activities.”

It added, Lagos remains committed to creating a business-friendly environment for licensed operators.

The Lagos State Government remains committed to ensuring that the gaming sector contributes to the State’s economic growth and prosperity of its citizens.