Just In : Dangote refinery reduces PMS price

by Peter Anayo0102

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery has reduced the Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) price for marketers to N970 per litre.

The spokesperson of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the 650,000 barrels per day refinery slashed the petrol price by N20 from N990 per litre to N970.

This comes as the company vowed not to compromise on the quality and standard of its product.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery has affected a reduction in the prevailing price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N990/litre to N970/litre for the marketers.

“As the year comes to an end, this is our way of appreciating the good people of Nigeria for their unwavering support in making the refinery a dream come true. In addition, this is to thank the government for its support, as this will complement the measures put in place to encourage domestic enterprise for our collective well-being.

“While the refinery would not compromise on the quality of its petroleum products, We assure you of the best quality products that are environmentally friendly and sustainable.

“We are determined to keep ramping up production to meet and surpass our domestic fuel consumption; thus, dispelling any fear of a shortfall in supply”.

This comes after the Refinery and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria reached an agreement for direct fuel purchase.

Reports have it that fuel is sold across Nigerian filling stations between N1060 and N1,115 per litre.

 

