Governor  Otti  vows to deal with  criminals in Abia, as he sets to rejig security architect.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti says his government has resolved to rejig the security architecture of the State.

Addressing the press after an emergency security council meeting in response to the recent attacks on security personnel in the State, Governor Otti said that they have taken a decision to smoke out criminal elements in the State.

“We have all sat down to look at the security architecture of the State and I am happy that we have resolved to rejig the security architecture to ensure that something like these (attacks) will be a thing of the past.

“We also have taken a decision to smoke out all the criminal elements from wherever they are hiding”.

“We are happy to assure you that we can deal with them accordingly. We have the commitment of the security agencies”.

“We have also agreed to redouble our efforts in various areas where there are possibilities of attacks”.

The Governor warned criminal elements sternly that Abia would not be safe for them.

“We want to give a notice. If you are a criminal in Abia State, whether you call yourself bandit or kidnapper, whatever you call yourself, this place will not be safe for you. So that is the warning”. Gov. Otti declared.

The Chief Security Officer of the State, who said that the recent unfortunate attacks should not be taken as the current situation in Abia, he reassured Abia people, residents and visitors that the government is more than competent to deal with security challenges in the State.

He said he would not want anybody to be afraid assuring that the government would do everything possible to ensure the safety of lives and property of everyone living or visiting Abia State

Governor Alex Otti commiserated with the Nigeria Army and Nigeria Police on the unfortunate incidents and attack on their men at Ekenobizi, Ubakala and Ohafia and assured that such would not repeat itself and added that he would visit the families of the deceased.

Governor Alex Otti was flanked by the service commanders in Abia State including those of the Nigeria Army, the Navy, the Police, the DSS, the Civil Defence, the Correctional Services as well as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Navy Commander MacDonald Uba (rtd.), Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Calab Ajagba, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the State, Bar. Ikechukwu Uwanna, and the Chairman Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM. Eze Linus Nto Mbah among other government officials.