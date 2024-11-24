Glo sponsors Banana Island  Starlight Night 

33.2 C
by Editor025

On Saturday night, Globacom joined the Banana Island community to mark the start of the Yuletide season, literally making the upscale  residential estate in Ikoyi, Lagos, glow with the festive season.

The company sponsored the Banana Island Property Owners and Residents Association Lagos’ (BIPORAL) Starlight Night event. In addition to being “a day to reflect on how the year has been, and be thankful for where we are under a beautiful weather”, the fifth Starlight Night was an occasion to celebrate the start of the Yuletide season with friends, family and loved ones.

In a statement issued after the event, Globacom expressed delight in sponsoring the celebration to spread the festive cheer as well as the lighting of a Christmas tree and street light boxes across key locations around the exquisite  Banana Island.

Globacom’s sponsorship of Banana Island’s Starlight Night has added a touch of festive season  to the entire neighbourhood, reinforcing the company’s commitment to bringing joy to Nigerian communities during the festive season.

“Christmas is a time for unity, joy, and togetherness, and as a company, we believe in contributing to the communities where we operate. This is our way of giving back and spreading joy and hope to our fellow Nigerians, especially as we prepare to enter the new year”, the company affirmed.

In addition to seeing amazing performances by entertainment groups, Art Afrique and SPAN, the special event brought together locals, friends, community leaders, and business partners.

Christmas fireworks, which illuminated the sky with brilliant bursts of color and sparkle, brought a lively and joyous touch to the festivities as Starlight Night came to a close.

At the end of the event, street light boxes that have been positioned thoughtfully along the island’s major streets will be illuminated.

