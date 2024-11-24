GENEITH PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED TO BEGIN DRUGS MANUFACTURING IN NIGERIA BY 2025.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited formerly called Geneith Global will by 2025 roll out the maiden range of pharmaceutical products manufactured from its ultra-modern factory equipped with state-of-the-art machines, located in Mowe, OGUN State, close to Berger/Ojodu Lagos, Nigeria.

Hitherto, the company has been involved in the marketing of pharmaceutical products imported from drug companies overseas. In the just concluded 97th Annual National Conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria held in Uyo, Geneith Pharmaceuticals limited was one of the front line pharmaceutical companies that participated in the triennial convention.

The annual conference tagged IBOM ’24 with the theme “Transforming Pharmaceutical Innovations To Facilitate Equitable Healthcare In An Emerging Economy”, was attended by over five thousand pharmacists drawn from all the branches of Pharmacy across Nigeria and beyond, thereby making the gathering the largest converge of any professional body in Akwa Ibom State in recent times.

Two reasons were adduced for the surging crowd: as it was an election convention so many had come to vote in their choice candidates to lead the society for the next three years. Secondly, dealers in pharmaceutical consumables decided to cash in on the opportunity to source for genuine products at affordable prices as it was a given that no fake pharmaceutical product could find a place there.

The opening ceremony of this grandiose event was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life, including the Hon. Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Mohammad Pate who called on all players in the Pharmaceutical industry to join hands together to actualize the Ministerial agenda of better and affordable healthcare for Nigerians.

Represented at the event by the Director-General of national institute for Pharmaceutical Research and development, Dr. Obi Adigwe, Pate said this partnership remains a most sustainable approach to achieve medicine security while also enhancing the nation’s economy and improving livelihood of Nigerians.

The second day of the conference featured the unveiling of the seven innovative branded products by Geneith Pharmaceuticals limited which included Larrykul Plus, Sitanom-50/1000, Boneflex Forte, Celoxigen 200, Klinfast Forte and Valdamet -50/1000.

Speaking to Daily CHAMPION Newspaper shortly after the unveiling, the AGM (Sales) Pharm Simeon OKECHUKWU said the six products listed above are available, adding that the seventh is yet to arrive. He told our correspondent that the products are produced under Good Manufacturing Practice compliance by reputable Pharmaceutical outfits in overseas.

According to him, Geneith Pharmaceuticals limited has formed the habit of introducing innovative products into the market in order for the company to serve the public better. In this sense, certain addition or subtraction have been carried out on the range of products to meet the demand of all the ages.

“We started with anti malarial products for adults, the youth and children under 1 -6 years and the pediatrics 0 – 11 months.

“There was a widespread concern over the side effects of the anti malarial products so Geneith found out that adult dosage could be divided into two. One part contains 300 milligrams of Amodiaquine. However, lower dose gives accumulative effect.”

“Klinfast Forte contains Clindamycin for antimicrobial agents. The spectrum is broadened in formulation to kill other organisms.

“Larrykul Plus contains 75 milligrams of Pregabalin used for robotic pains and alpha lipoic acid, methicobalamin, folic acid and pyricloxyl hydrochloride for treatment of painful neuropathy, neither in diabetic, peripheral or optic neuropathy. So on and so forth.”