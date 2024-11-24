EPL: Guardiola explains why Man City lost 4-0 to Tottenham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted his team is defensively fragile at the moment.

The Premier League champions were hammered 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

It is their fifth consecutive defeat ahead of next week’s trip to table toppers Liverpool.

James Maddison scored twice in the first half, before goals from Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson sealed the win.

Guardiola, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, said: “In this moment we are fragile defensively. We started really well as normal but we could not score and then after that we conceded. After that we conceded some more which is difficult for our emotions right now.

“In eight years we have never lived this kind of situation. Now we have to live it and break it by winning the next games, especially the next one. Now we see things in one way, maybe in a few weeks we see it differently.”